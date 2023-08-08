Stories you might’ve missed, Aug 8

12-year-old multi-millionaire buys S$300,000 Range Rover after arriving in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Ms Pixie Curtis, daughter of Australian businesswoman and socialite Roxy Jacenko and a millionaire in her own right, recently moved to Singapore. And upon arriving, one of the first things she did was buy a Range Rover Vogue, which is said to cost around S$300,000. Read more here…

MOM warns public against new scam: ‘CPF Top up Scheme OFFER’ via WhatsApp

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) issued an advisory on Sunday (Aug 6), warning the public about a scam being spread via WhatsApp with messages titled “CPF Top up Scheme ( CPFS) OFFER.”

The scam claims that individuals who fill in their personal information on the included link in the message will receive additional CPF contributions.

Maid wants to know if she can stay in Singapore even after her employer cancels her work permit

SINGAPORE: A foreign domestic helper took to social media asking if there was any chance she could stay in Singapore even after her employer cancelled her Work Permit (WP). In a post to a support group for domestic helpers and employers alike, the maid asked: “Hi – what happens if an employer cancel the work permit and buys the ticket to send home? Can the helper stay in Singapore after work permit cancellation?” Read more here…

“Why you hang Chelsea FC flag? This is not allowed in Singapore” — Netizen asks HDB resident after seeing football club’s flag hung below SG flag, days before NDP

SINGAPORE: A photo of a football club’s flag hung below a Singaporean flag on a housing block just days before Singapore’s National Day Parade has gone viral on Facebook.

An online user took to social media on Wednesday (Aug 2) to share a photo at Yishun, featuring a football club’s flag hung below one of Singapore. “477B Yishun, people hang Singapore flag, why you have Chelsea FC flag,” the post read. “This is not allowed in Singapore.”

Diner’s glass of Milo suddenly shatters at coffeeshop, but staff allegedly refuse to help the injured, and says “none of my business, go find someone else”

SINGAPORE: A netizen took to social media after an upsetting incident at a coffee shop on Saturday (Aug 6). The glass of one of the drinks they had ordered, a hot Milo, suddenly shattered at their table, causing injury primarily to Tan Kee Boon’s mother and small cuts to the post author.

But what was even more upsetting was the uncaring attitude of the staff at the coffee shop, none of whom even helped the family.

