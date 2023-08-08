“Why you hang Chelsea FC flag? This is not allowed in Singapore” — Netizen asks HDB resident after seeing football club’s flag hung below SG flag, days before NDP

SINGAPORE: A photo of a football club’s flag hung below a Singaporean flag on a housing block just days before Singapore’s National Day Parade has gone viral on Facebook.

An online user took to social media on Wednesday (Aug 2) to share a photo at Yishun, featuring a football club’s flag hung below one of Singapore. “477B Yishun, people hang Singapore flag, why you have Chelsea FC flag,” the post read. “This is not allowed in Singapore.”

Singapore is set to celebrate its National Day this Wednesday (Aug 9).

Many online users reacted to the post. While many had a good laugh out of sight, others argued that hanging a football club’s flag does not go against any law.

“When you want to complain about someting illegal but you know nuts about the law,” said one.

“I know you cannot hang flags of other countries in public,” said another. “But not so sure about football club flags.”

“Please please please,” shared a third, “Show me exactly which part of the law or rules states that it is not allowed?”

Still, a fourth commented, “Why so busy body…mind your own business lah. People want hang underwear or what so ever what is going to do with you…”

The post also caught the attention of many football fans, many of whom shared hints about which team they support.

“Yes it’s wrong. Please remove and hang an arsenal flag instead,” wrote one.

“Shouldn’t hang Chelsea flag, should have hung Manchester City, Arsenal or Liverpool flag lah,” wrote another.

Still, a third commented, “At least Chelsea bring(s) him more joy than Singapore did.”

