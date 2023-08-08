MOM warns public against new scam: ‘CPF Top up Scheme OFFER’ via WhatsApp

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) issued an advisory on Sunday (Aug 6), warning the public about a scam being spread via WhatsApp with messages titled “CPF Top up Scheme ( CPFS) OFFER.”

The scam claims that individuals who fill in their personal information on the included link in the message will receive additional CPF contributions.

The MOM added that the “offer” has been reported to the Police.

“We advise members of the public to remain vigilant against such scams. If you receive such a message, please do not share it with others. If you have been affected by the scam message, please lodge a police report immediately,” the Ministry said.

MOM posted a screengrab of the WhatsApp message that people have been receiving.

It called the offer a “campaign” and added that it’s “only open to person (sic) or their family who wish to increase their CPF.

We will closed (sic) this registration once we received enough participant (sic). If you are interested, you need to act really fast by clicking below link to submit you (sic) details.”

Alarmingly, it says that participants would “serve under the company banner without actually working in the company,” suggesting false and/or illegal activity.

The offer purports to be open to citizens between 21 and 55 years old or permanent residents with more than three years of residency.

MOM wrote “SCAM” in bold red and all caps across the screengrab.

There are a number of ways to report a scam in Singapore, including the following:

People aware of scams should report these to the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit them online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness. Those who need urgent assistance should dial 999.

People who believe they’ve fallen victim to a scam may file an official police report at https://go.gov.sg/police-report.

To conveniently report scams within WhatsApp, add the official ScamShield Bot on WhatsApp at https://go.gov.sg/scamshield-bot /TISG

