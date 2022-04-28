Stories you might’ve missed, Apr 28

- Advertisement -

Maid doesn’t want to go with employers on holiday, asks if there will be consequences

A foreign domestic worker asks if there are any consequences she will have to face for refusing to go with her employers on their holiday.

In a Facebook post on the group FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), a woman who gives her name as Deep Kaur posted this question on behalf of another domestic helper.

Read more here.

‘SPH is where it is today because it failed as a business’ — Tang Li

Around a month ago, the former interim CEO of SPH Media Trust, Mr Patrick Daniel delivered a lecture on Stewardship Of The Singapore Media: Staying The Course, at the Institute of Policy Studies’ (IPS). In his lecture, the veteran of the Singapore media scene outlined what he believed needed to be done in order for SPH Media Trust to become financially independent by 2045. The full report on what Mr Daniel said can be found at: Read more here.

Old videos of Lee Kuan Yew on the death penalty go viral

It’s been more than seven years since Mr Lee Kuan Yew died, but that’s not stopped videos of Singapore’s first prime minister from going viral online.

Following Wednesday’s execution of Malaysian drug trafficker Nagaenthran Dharmalingam, old video clips of Mr Lee being interviewed about drug trafficking and the death penalty in Singapore have been trending.

Read more here.

Animal Cruelty: Old man in JB rapes cat to death at children’s playground, and two men in NT detonated firecrackers in cat’s anus

A 63-year-old man in Malaysia raped a cat in a playground in Johor Bahru, and the cat died as a result.



It was at around 4:30am on April 16 that the unemployed man from Sarawak forced himself on the cat in the Taman Ungku Tun Aminah housing area at a children’s playground in Skudai, Johor.

Read more here.

Woman says stall hawker at North Bridge Road hurls vulgar Hokkien expletives to people who sit at tables he ‘choped’ for himself

A woman posted a video on the Singapore Incidents Facebook page on Tuesday (Apr 26) of a shouting match at a food centre after a hawker reportedly got angry when diners sat at the table he had reserved for himself.

The incident is said to have occurred at North Bridge Market and Food Center in North Bridge Road near the Lavender MRT station. Ms Summer Fung called the man an “Abusive Vegetarian Stall Hawker” in her post. “The hawker ‘choped’ two tables permanently for his own use and when patrons sit at the table, he hurls abusive and vulgar Hokkien expletives (at them),” she wrote.

Read more here.

