Stories you might’ve missed, Apr 22

Heartbroken chef @ Jurong BBQ seafood hawker stall takes a week off after falling out of love, stall closes as chef seeks solace from the sea

Heartbreaks can really mess things up for anybody, sapping the energy to continue with daily activities. It appears such was the case for a chef who had to take a week off after falling out of love.

Facebook user Sky Qiang posted photos of a notice spotted at Bro’s BBQ in Jurong on April 20. “Our chef fell out of love…(He’s) going to clear his head (and has) gone to seek solace from the sea. We will be taking a break for a week (April 7-13)…Don’t worry; the chef won’t jump into the sea,” the notice reads when translated into English.

Read more here.

Double accident on opposite sides of PIE — Netizens say likely from motorists ‘kaypoh’ (busybody), slowing down & looking at the opposite side accident

Two accidents were spotted at the same moment on opposite sides along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) on April 20, serving as a reminder for motorists to stay focused when on the road. Facebook page Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road shared footage of the accident, both involving cars and motorcycles. “Glitch in the matrix,” the post noted as the accidents happened parallel to one another on each side of the expressway. Read more here.

Crane (bird) appears at funeral amazes mourners, bows to deceased to pay respect

After majestically sauntering into an ongoing funeral session, a red-crowned crane appeared to bow to the deceased, leaving those around it amazed.

A video of the bird seeming to pay its respects was uploaded to YouTube by @cp marketinfo on Apr 19. It is said to have taken place at the funeral of an 87-year-old man in Panjin, in China’s Liaoning province.

Read more here.

“Oops, I left something on the bus” — Sentosa peacock waits patiently for bus captain to open doors

From an iguana having a face-off with traffic along Lentor Avenue to a colugo clinging onto a bus door for a free ride, Singapore’s concrete jungle has had its fair share of amusing wildlife sightings.

One of the latest ones includes a peacock appearing to have left something inside the bus as it waits beside the doors.

Read more here.

$30,000 raised for woman in Beach Road attack, $500 cash reward for all heroes who stood up to protect & save woman

News reports on April 19 said that nearly $30,000 had been raised for the injured woman who was attacked with a chopper and knives outside the Beach Road Hotpot Restaurant recently.

Though she is out of danger and has recovered sufficiently to allow her to be moved out of intensive care, she will still need further surgery.

Read more here.

