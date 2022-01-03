Home News Featured News Start the year with a bang, literally: HDB block in Ubi hit...

Start the year with a bang, literally: HDB block in Ubi hit by ‘stray projectile’ from New Year fireworks display

Photo: Instagram screengrab/sgfollowsall

During the fireworks display, a stray projectile had hit the external facade wall of an HDB block

By Hana O
- Advertisement -

Singapore – When people say to start the year with a bang, such was the case, literally, for a Housing and Development Board (HDB) block at Ubi after a stray projectile from a nearby New Year’s fireworks display hit the area.

“Fireworks gone wrong!” wrote Facebook user Din Barok on Saturday (Jan 1).

He attached a video of a fireworks display when at the 1.38-second mark, a projectile hit a nearby HDB block.

Photo: FB screengrab/Din Borok

- Advertisement 1-

“Luckily, it didn’t went through the window,” Mr Din added.

Instagram page @sgfollowsall uploaded another video taken from a different angle. This time, the person behind the camera was near the trajectory of the stray projectile.

Photo: Instagram screengrab/sgfollowsall

“They say, start the year with a BANG! We literally did that!” the post’s caption noted.

Photo: Instagram screengrab/sgfollowsall

“During the fireworks display, a stray projectile had hit the external facade wall of an HDB block,” according to Kampong Kembangan Community Club as reported by Channel News Asia.

- Advertisement 2-

“For everyone’s safety, our officers on-site immediately instructed the fireworks display to be stopped.”

The fireworks organisers also visited the unit where the projectile had landed to ensure that the family was safe.

“The family assured us that no one was hurt nor was there any damage to their home, as the projectile had only hit the outer facade wall near a window,” said the organisers.

Meanwhile, the community club said it was working closely with the fireworks vendor to determine what happened and how it could be prevented in the future.

In another video posted on Singapore Incidents Facebook page, the opposite happened for members of the public watching the fireworks display at Buona Vista.

- Advertisement 3-

“2022 already threw us a joke,” the caption read.

Photo: FB screangrab/Singapore Incidents

As the audience counted down to the new year and reached “one,” their shouts and cheers were met with a silent sky.

“Huh, where are the fireworks?” the person behind the camera asked.

According to the People’s Association, there were 10 heartland locations with a scheduled fireworks display. They occurred at Bedok, Bishan, Boon Lay, Buona Vista, Chua Chu Kang, Hougang, Kembangan-Chai Chee, Sembawang, Tampines and Woodlands./TISG

Read related: National Day fireworks at Redhill, alarmed residents

National Day fireworks at Redhill, alarmed residents

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -

Read More

Featured News

Woodlands dormitory fatality: man dies on New Year’s, attacked with wooden plank with screws

Singapore – A migrant worker attacked a 37-year-old man with a wooden plank containing screws at a dormitory in Woodlands Industrial Park on New Year’s Day, resulting in the victim’s death. Indian national Paneer Vetrivel, 26, was arrested after the...
Read more
Featured News

Start the year with a bang, literally: HDB block in Ubi hit by ‘stray projectile’ from New Year fireworks display

Singapore – When people say to start the year with a bang, such was the case, literally, for a Housing and Development Board (HDB)...
Read more
Home News

Motorcyclist smashed in between cars during tragic Tampines accident alive and recovering

Singapore – In an update to the tragic accident on Dec 23, 2021, the motorcyclist who was smashed in between cars is alive and...
Read more
Home News

Morning Digest, Jan 3

S’pore to ‘start moving’ on planned GST hike amid economic recovery, add’l revenues needed: PM Lee Photo: FB screengrab/Lee Hsien Loong Singapore – In his New Year’s...
Read more
Lifestyle

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

An improvement in the looks department gives the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross greater relevance in a congested motoring sector. Toning down on the over-the-top aesthetic elements...
Read more
Featured News

Woodlands dormitory fatality: man dies on New Year’s, attacked with wooden plank with screws

Singapore – A migrant worker attacked a 37-year-old man with a wooden plank containing screws at a dormitory in...
Read more
Featured News

Start the year with a bang, literally: HDB block in Ubi hit by ‘stray projectile’ from New Year fireworks display

Singapore – When people say to start the year with a bang, such was the case, literally, for a...
Read more
Home News

Motorcyclist smashed in between cars during tragic Tampines accident alive and recovering

Singapore – In an update to the tragic accident on Dec 23, 2021, the motorcyclist who was smashed in...
Read more
Home News

Morning Digest, Jan 3

S’pore to ‘start moving’ on planned GST hike amid economic recovery, add’l revenues needed: PM Lee Photo: FB screengrab/Lee Hsien...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore