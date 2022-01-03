Start the year with a bang, literally: HDB block in Ubi hit by ‘stray projectile’ from New Year fireworks display

- Advertisement -

Singapore – When people say to start the year with a bang, such was the case, literally, for a Housing and Development Board (HDB) block at Ubi after a stray projectile from a nearby New Year’s fireworks display hit the area.

“Fireworks gone wrong!” wrote Facebook user Din Barok on Saturday (Jan 1).

He attached a video of a fireworks display when at the 1.38-second mark, a projectile hit a nearby HDB block.

- Advertisement 1-

“Luckily, it didn’t went through the window,” Mr Din added.

Instagram page @sgfollowsall uploaded another video taken from a different angle. This time, the person behind the camera was near the trajectory of the stray projectile.

“They say, start the year with a BANG! We literally did that!” the post’s caption noted.

“During the fireworks display, a stray projectile had hit the external facade wall of an HDB block,” according to Kampong Kembangan Community Club as reported by Channel News Asia.

- Advertisement 2-

“For everyone’s safety, our officers on-site immediately instructed the fireworks display to be stopped.”

The fireworks organisers also visited the unit where the projectile had landed to ensure that the family was safe.

“The family assured us that no one was hurt nor was there any damage to their home, as the projectile had only hit the outer facade wall near a window,” said the organisers.

Meanwhile, the community club said it was working closely with the fireworks vendor to determine what happened and how it could be prevented in the future.

In another video posted on Singapore Incidents Facebook page, the opposite happened for members of the public watching the fireworks display at Buona Vista.

- Advertisement 3-

“2022 already threw us a joke,” the caption read.

As the audience counted down to the new year and reached “one,” their shouts and cheers were met with a silent sky.

“Huh, where are the fireworks?” the person behind the camera asked.

According to the People’s Association, there were 10 heartland locations with a scheduled fireworks display. They occurred at Bedok, Bishan, Boon Lay, Buona Vista, Chua Chu Kang, Hougang, Kembangan-Chai Chee, Sembawang, Tampines and Woodlands./TISG

Read related: National Day fireworks at Redhill, alarmed residents

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg