Woodlands dormitory fatality: man dies on New Year’s, attacked with wooden plank with screws

Photo: Taken from pexels/used for illustration purposes only

The two men had gotten into a fight, resulting in one attacking the other with the plank.

By Hana O
Singapore – A migrant worker attacked a 37-year-old man with a wooden plank containing screws at a dormitory in Woodlands Industrial Park on New Year’s Day, resulting in the victim’s death.

Indian national Paneer Vetrivel, 26, was arrested after the attack, which happened on Jan 1, 2022, at about 1:25 am.

The police confirmed being alerted to a fight in the dormitory.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the older man, Mr Rajendran Shanmugasundran, lying motionless on the floor. He had sustained head injuries.

Mr Rajendran was conveyed to the hospital while unconscious and subsequently died, reported Straits Times.

According to preliminary investigations, the two men had gotten into a fight, resulting in Paneer attacking the other with the plank.

Paneer was charged with voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapon in a special sitting of the Criminal Mentions Court on Sunday (Jan 2).

He is expected to appear in court again on Jan 7.

For voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon, Paneer can be imprisoned for life and caned or jailed for up to 15 years, caned and fined./TISG

