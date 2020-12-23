SPP chairman Jose Raymond says farewell to politics

- Advertisement -

Singapore—On the evening of Dec 22 (Tuesday) Jose Raymond, the chairman of the Singapore People’s Party (SPP), announced via a Facebook post that he is stepping down from politics in order to focus on business.

He emphasised, however, that he will continue to serve and make a positive impact on the lives of others… “and it does not need to be in politics.”

Mr Raymond thanked the people who have become friends and supported him in his political journey, mentioning them by name before writing “and so many, many, many more. Hundreds.”

“The journey was indeed exciting, and I have learnt so much from being able to hear from so many of you, and to have been able to help some of you.

I came with an objective to help, and expected nothing in return,” he wrote.

Mr Raymond, a former journalist with Mediacorp and The Straits Times who had also once served as press secretary to Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, wrote that it had been his father’s wish for him to contest in the elections.

He started volunteering with the SPP’s on-ground activities late in 2017 and officially joined the party in January 2018. Photos of him in walkabouts with now SPP Secretary-General Steve Chia and then Chair Lina Chiam were posted on the party’s social media page.

Mr Raymond contested in this year’s General Election at Potong Pasir Single Member Constituency, which was won by the incumbent, Sitoh Yih Pin of the People’s Action Party, with nearly 61 per cent of the vote.

“I enjoyed every moment of it,” he added, writing a special message for those who had helped him in this endeavour.

“For my team of dedicated and hardcore volunteers who hit the ground with me – day in and day out, week in and week out, and the few who fought the good fight with me and who were also there when I just needed some company to enjoy that quiet moment and talk about everything else under the sun like how bad Manchester United were.”

Mr Raymond, who is the Chief Strategy Officer of strategy advisory firm SW STRATEGIES, wrote that the time had come for him “to help others in different ways and to take my firm regional – something which I have been wanting to do ever since i started the firm in 2016. The Malaysian chapter was added last year, and now it is about surging ahead even further.”

He added, “I am truly sorry if I have disappointed any of you in any way, with my decision.

The ones who need my help can continue to reach out and I will do whatever I can within my ability to help as much as possible. My life purpose to serve humanity remains intact.

My respect to the many of you from both sides of the political aisle, for putting years into what you truly believe in.

Candidate 0001 from Singapore General Elections 2020 signing out.”

—/TISG

