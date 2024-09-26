KOREA: According to PINKVILLA, Jennie, a member of the K-pop group BLACKPINK, recently set a new record with her song “One of the Girls” from the web series The Idol.

The track, a collaboration with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, who stars alongside Jennie in her acting debut, has further increased her global popularity.

On September 25, 2024, “One of the Girls” became the most-streamed song by a K-pop artist on Spotify, surpassing 1.237 billion streams. Lisa’s solo track “Money” trails closely with 1.236 billion streams, followed by BLACKPINK’s hit “How You Like That,” with 1.065 billion plays.

Jennie hinted at the release of her upcoming solo album through a teaser on Instagram, where she posted a clip of herself sticking a flyer with the text “CALLING ALL PRETTY GIRLS.” Jennie previously confirmed that she was working on her debut album, which is expected to be released before the end of this year.

Solo career

In early 2024, Jennie also launched her own company, Odd Atelier, after parting ways with YG Entertainment. Despite her solo career, she remains a member of BLACKPINK and will continue to collaborate with YG Entertainment for group activities.

Jennie debuted in 2016 with fellow BLACKPINK members Lisa, Jisoo, and Rosé, quickly propelling the group to global fame. She was also the first member to release solo tracks, starting with her 2018 single “SOLO.” In 2023, Jennie dropped another single, “You & Me,” which she initially performed during the group’s BORN PINK world tour, followed by a performance video release.

Multitalented

Jennie Kim, often known simply as Jennie, is a South Korean singer, rapper, and actress. Jennie is well-known for her strong rap abilities and unusual voice, which greatly add to BLACKPINK’s distinctive sound. Besides rapping, she’s also a talented singer and dancer, showcasing her versatility in various musical genres. Jennie has gained a reputation as a fashion icon, often seen at high-profile fashion events and known for her stylish and trendy outfits.