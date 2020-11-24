Entertainment Celebrity 's DDU-DU DDU-DU is first K-pop group MV to hit 1.4 billion...

BLACKPINK’s DDU-DU DDU-DU is first K-pop group MV to hit 1.4 billion views

The quartet's achievements make them easily the biggest music act in the world

BLACKPINK makes history again. Picture: Instagram

Seoul — have achieved another milestone in history for their music video for DDU-DU DDU-DU.

The South Korean quartet’s music video for their 2018 hit DDU-DU DDU-DU achieved 1.4 billion views on by Monday (Nov 23), 3.32 am KST, making it the first K-pop group music video to achieve the feat. PSY’s Gangnam Style is the only other Korean music video to have reached this milestone on YouTube.

The quartet’s achievements make them easily the biggest music act in the world.

BLACKPINK dropped the music video on June 15, 2018 at 6 pm KST, meaning it took the video only two years, five months, seven days and nine hours to reach the 1.4 billion mark. Congratulations are in order for this impressive feat.

BLACKPINK hits 1.4 billion views on their DDU-DU DDU-DU music video. Picture: Instagram

Last month, it was reported that BLACKPINK had officially become the first K-pop girl group to put their name on the million-seller list as they sold more than 1.2 million copies of their new album, The Album.

BLACKPINK’s label YG Entertainment announced on Oct 26 that The Album had sold a total of 1,029,543 copies. An estimated 871,355 were sold in Korea, while 139,300 copies were sold in the United States and Europe. Also, 18,888 limited edition LPs were sold out early on.

It was a record-breaking moment as there has never been a time a girl group sold more than one million copies, not in the 2000s and not in the 1990s. S.E.S’s 1999 album Love scored the highest official tally for the most albums sold from a girl group at 760,000 copies.

Since its release on Oct 2, The Album topped iTunes album charts in 57 countries. It ranked second on the US Billboard 200 and the UK’s official album charts, breaking the K-pop girl group’s highest ranking.

BLACKPINK are a South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment. The quartet are Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa. They debuted in August 2016 with their single album Square One, which featured Whistle and Boombayah, their first number-one entries on South Korea’s Gaon Digital Chart and the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart, respectively. /TISG

