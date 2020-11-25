Nicole Kidman shares how difficult social distancing has been for her children

- Advertisement -

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, life has changed for everyone with lockdowns imposed. Nicole Kidman shared her experience on an interview with Glamour UK digital for a cover story.

The veteran actress is starring in HBO series The Undoing. Kidman said that her daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret were already familiar with remote learning “because we travel,” but other elements of the pandemic have been a serious change of pace.

“The social distance has been very difficult for them,” she explained. “They are working through the emotions.”

“For a 12-year-old, it’s about not being able to access friends easily – that’s a whole thing which every parent will be going through. And then, there’s a 9-year-old, who’s socially forming.”

“One of the hardest things is just watching them pine and yearn for their friends. I pine and yearn for my friends too.”

It is important to show support to your children in challenging times, a theme that Kidman touched on when talking about her role in the upcoming Ryan Murphy Netflix musical Prom.

“It’s about how unconditional love will conquer all,” she stated. “For a parent to say to a child, ‘You’re loved. You’re just loved,’ is the most important thing and, ‘you can believe, you can do, you can be who you are, and I will love you.”‘

Born on June 20, 1967, Nicole Mary Kidman is an Australian actress, singer, and producer. She has received an Academy Award, one Primetime Emmy Awards, and four Golden Globe Awards for acting. She was listed among the world’s highest-paid actresses in 2006, 2018 and 2019. Time magazine twice named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world, in 2004 and 2018.

Kidman began her acting career in Australia with the 1983 films Bush Christmas and BMX Bandits. Her breakthrough came in 1989 with the thriller film Dead Calm and the miniseries Bangkok Hilton. In 1990, she made her Hollywood debut in the racing film Days of Thunder, opposite Tom Cruise.

She went on to achieve wider recognition with lead roles in Far and Away (1992), Batman Forever (1995), To Die For (1995) and Eyes Wide Shut (1999). Kidman won the Academy Award for Best Actress for portraying the writer Virginia Woolf in the drama The Hours (2002). Her other Oscar-nominated roles were as a courtesan in the musical Moulin Rouge! (2001) and emotionally troubled mothers in the dramas Rabbit Hole (2010) and Lion (2016).

