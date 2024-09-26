KOREA: As reported by PINKVILLA, NCT’s Jaehyun is set to enlist in the military for his mandatory service on November 4. Renowned for his silky vocals, formidable dancing abilities, and good looks, Jaehyun is an essential member of the K-pop group NCT.

In addition to pursuing a musical career, Jaehyun ventured into acting, debuting in 2022 as the lead in the romance drama Dear M.

On Sept 26, SM Entertainment confirmed that Jaehyun will serve as an active-duty soldier, having been accepted into the Army Band after applying earlier this year. The agency announced that no formal event will be held on the day of his enlistment to avoid congestion and ensure safety, as many soldiers and their families will also be present.

Part of NCT 127

Earlier this year, fellow NCT member Taeyoung also began his mandatory military service. Jaehyun is part of NCT 127, a sub-unit of NCT, alongside members Taeyoung, Johnny, Doyoung, Mark, Haechan, Jungwoo, and the currently inactive WinWin. The group is known for its energetic music and captivating performances, with notable hits like “Simon Says” and “Kick It.” Their breakout track, “Cherry Bomb,” catapulted them to fame.

In addition to his group activities, Jaehyun made his solo debut on August 26, 2024, with the album J. He will also appear in the upcoming film You Will Die After Six Hours and the 2025 drama I Believe You.

Unlimited members

NCT is renowned for its creative idea of having an infinite number of members split up into several sub-units, like NCT Dream, NCT 127, NCT U, and WayV. The group blends diverse genres and targets different audiences, currently boasting a total of 25 members.

