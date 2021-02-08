S’porean who issues stay-home-notice tracking devices in Changi Airport tests positive for Covid-19

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A 43-year-old Singaporean tasked with issuing stay-home-notice (SHN) tracking devices in Changi Airport has tested positive for Covid-19, reported the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday (Feb 8).

In its daily Covid-19 updates, MOH announced that there was one case in the community on Sunday. Case 60023 is a male Singaporean employed by BGC Group and deployed to work at Changi Airport Terminal 1 and Terminal 3.

His job entails issuing electronic monitoring devices to individuals who will be serving SHN outside of dedicated facilities, and helping them to wear the devices, said MOH.

The staff member also wears a surgical mask, face shield and gloves while on duty, the report noted.

The patient is asymptomatic and was detected when he was tested on Feb 4 as part of the rostered routine testing (RRT) initiative. His result came back positive for Covid-19 the next day and he was conveyed in an ambulance to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

According to MOH, the man’s earlier tests from RRT, the last being on Jan 22, came back negative. “His serology test result has come back negative, indicating that this is likely a current infection.”

While epidemiological investigations continue, all of the identified close contacts of the case, including family members and co-workers have been isolated and placed on quarantine. They will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period to detect any asymptomatic cases.

In the report, MOH also indicated 23 imported cases. Two are Singaporeans and one Singapore Permanent Resident who returned from Canada, Ethiopia, India and the United Arab Emirates.

There are six cases of Dependent’s Pass holders who arrived from India, Spain, the UAE and the US, while another five Work Pass holders had arrived from Spain and the UAE.

Another eight cases are Work Permit holder who came from Bangladesh, Indonesia, Myanmar and the Philippines. Three of the cases are foreign domestic workers.

Lastly, one case of a Short-Term Visit pass holder arrived in Singapore from India for studies.

They had all already been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN. /TISG

