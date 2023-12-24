Featured News Property

S’porean asks, if the price were the same, would you choose “landed property or condominium?”

ByBeatrice Del Rosario

December 24, 2023

SINGAPORE: Though it may be wishful thinking for some, especially due to the high price of land, an online user posed a rather interesting question to Singaporeans.

In a news forum, the individual gave Singaporeans a hypothetical scenario, asking them if they would prefer to buy a higher-end condominium or a more “modestly appointed land property” if they “had a budget of 2 to 3 million dollars.”

“Let’s say you have a budget of 2 to 3 million dollars,” the online user wrote on Sunday (Dec 17).  “Would you prefer to buy a higher-end condominium or a more modestly appointed landed property?”

Would you prefer to live in a landed property or a condominium if they were priced the same?
byu/ribgol_sword insingapore

The user then shared, “When I was younger, I always dreamed of living in a landed property because of the outdoor area and the appeal of being on the ground floor, which felt safer than being high up. I have always wondered why people would spend so much on a condominium when they could potentially buy a landed property for an equivalent amount. However, as I have grown older, I feel that my perspective is shifting.”

See also  Price-conscious buyers may be cause of slow start to private home sales

The online user then compared the pros and cons of living in a landed property with those of living in a condominium.

“With landed properties, the quality of living doesn’t seem as high because you need to act as your own property manager, and the maintenance of facilities can be challenging,” the post read. “The upside is the larger living space.”

“In contrast, condos offer a smaller space and some have a significantly higher price per square foot than landed properties. While you lose out on having your own outdoor area and car porch, the standard of living feels higher. As I age, I find myself preferring fewer (in terms of quantity) material possessions and less clutter, which simplifies my life. “So, given the choice, between (these) two, would you opt for a higher-grade condo or a lower-grade landed property?”

There was quite a divide in responses to the question. While some online users said they would prefer living in a landed property, others found the cost of maintaining it too much of a hassle.

See also  ‘MCST vs Resident’ crazy cases: Riviera 38 sets an example with MCST responsible practices

On the other hand, while some said they would prefer living in a condominium for its facilities and accessibility to public transport, others brought up the issue of pesky neighbours.

In a report by Yahoo Finance, there are a couple of options to choose from when it comes to finding a landed property in Singapore. The list included housing options ranging from $590,000 to $1,999,999.

ByBeatrice Del Rosario

Related Post

Featured News Malaysia

Msians shocked by staff kissing dough, mamak stall worker using broom to clean cooking pots, and hawker washing pot with drain water

October 9, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Home News

Lee Wei Ling’s passing sparks fond memories, heartfelt tributes and sympathy from Singaporeans for the Lee family

October 9, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Home News

“Skip VEP Queue” Service: Singapore car drivers flock to services helping them on behalf to apply for VEP tags

October 9, 2024 Gemma Iso

You missed

Asia Pacific

Qantas issues apology after R-rated film plays on every passenger’s screen during Sydney-Tokyo flight

October 10, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Asia

Does politics value skills or scandals? — Indonesian celebrity’s dubious diploma sparks controversy in Chamber of Commerce appointment

October 10, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Business

United Nations: Rise of billion-dollar online scam networks in SEA raises concerns

October 10, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Home News

“Once-in-a-lifetime spectacle!” — Rare comet to grace Singapore night skies from Oct 11-22

October 9, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.