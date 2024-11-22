SINGAPORE: In a global survey by Swedish company Education First, Singapore came in third in terms of English proficiency.

Moreover, the city-state ranked first in Asia, where there has been a marked decline in English proficiency.

Based on the results of 2.1 million adults who took the EF Standard English Test (SET) last year, the Netherlands took first place with an English proficiency score of 636, followed by Norway (610), and Singapore (609).

These countries, along with Sweden, Croatia, Portugal, Denmark, Greece, and Austria, are in the Very High Proficiency category.

In this category, individuals are able to

Use nuanced and appropriate language in social situations

Read advanced texts with ease

Negotiate a contract with a fluent English speaker

In contrast, people with Very Low Proficiency in English are those who can only introduce themselves by telling their name, age, and country of origin, understand simple signs, and provide basic directions.

This year’s ranking is lower than the second place Singapore took in 2023 and 2022, when the city-state scored 642 and 631 points, respectively.

Nevertheless, Singapore bested all other countries in Asia. In second and third place in Asia are the Philippines (570) and Malaysia (566), both of which are in the High Proficiency category of countries.

The study pointed out how, globally, English proficiency has been declining for four consecutive years. Three-fifths of the countries included in the survey saw a lower score for 2024 than 2023, suggesting that interest in developing proficiency in the language has slackened in many parts of the globe.

For example, proficiency in English among women has remained stable, while in men, it has declined. Regionally, Asia saw a significant decline, with only a few countries showing improved scores. English proficiency in the Middle East has continued to improve.

Public sector workers have shown a lower proficiency in English than all other sectors, in part due to English proficiency being one of the qualifications for private sector jobs.

The study also noted that proficiency in English, at present the de facto language of communication between individuals who speak different languages, is still “a reasonable indicator of a nation’s ability to produce goods and services that generate economic growth.”

Moreover, it is also related to a country’s investment in helping individuals reach their full potential through education, healthcare, and a certain standard of living.

Adults who have strong skills in English are also representative of a workforce that is more flexible and outward-looking, particularly when they work in different sectors of the economy.

The featured image above is from Depositphotos./TISG

