SINGAPORE: As the government rolls out a new round of Community Development Council (CDC) Vouchers, fraudulent actors seize the opportunity to scam unsuspecting citizens.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has issued a warning after several members of the public reported receiving text messages containing links to fraudulent websites that closely resemble the official RedeemSG platform. These deceptive sites aim to steal personal information through phishing tactics.

The scammers trick recipients into clicking on links that direct them to counterfeit websites using SMS as their medium. These sites attempt to gather sensitive details such as usernames, passwords, and other personal data, putting the public at risk of identity theft and financial fraud.

SPF urges everyone to exercise caution when redeeming their CDC Vouchers. The public is reminded that the only official website for redeeming the vouchers is go.gov.sg/cdcv. Citizens must log in and verify their identity through Singpass, ensuring the process is secure and protected. Notably, the legitimate site will not ask for personal details like bank account information, request money transfers, or prompt users to download applications from unofficial app stores.

After successfully redeeming the CDC Vouchers, citizens will receive a message from gov.sg with a link to their vouchers, confirming the transaction. The police have emphasized verifying all communication to avoid falling victim to these scams.

Citizens are advised to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities or websites to the authorities to protect themselves from fraudulent schemes.