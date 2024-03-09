SINGAPORE: The 16th edition of OCBC Cycle returns on May 11 and 12, featuring the much-anticipated comeback of the OCBC Cycle Speedway SEA Championship.

Nine teams from Southeast Asia, including Singapore, will vie for regional glory in this high-octane race. The Philippines won the previous edition in 2019, while Malaysia and Vietnam finished second and third, respectively.

A new category ‘The Foldie Ride by Brompton (40km)’ has also been introduced to this year’s event, which will cater to the expanding fan base of foldable bikes cycling enthusiasts.

Brompton will be organising training rides in the lead-up period to the event for cyclists to be familiarised with the cycling distance and to build up their cycling proficiencies.

Organisers expect more than 7,000 cyclists to participate across 10 categories, with 1,000 taking part in the new category ‘The Foldie Ride by Brompton (40km)’.

Evergreen rides such as The Sportive Ride (40km) and The Straits Times Ride (20km) will feature again in this year’s event.

During the launch of OCBC Cycle 2024, Ms Helen Wong, Group CEO of OCBC, mentioned that throughout the past decades, the event has remained steadfast and committed to keeping OCBC Cycle accessible and inclusive and welcoming cyclists of all ages and abilities.

This year, OCBC Cycle 2024 also welcomes new sponsors, called ‘Friends of OCBC Cycle’, Brompton, Anywheel, and Jen Singapore Orchardgateway.

“During the past 15 years, OCBC Cycle Singapore has brought in new rides and sponsors while proudly remaining Singapore’s signature mass cycling fiesta on closed roads.

Today, as we launch the event’s 16th edition, I’m reminded of how DPM Lawrence (Wong) touched on sports in this year’s Singapore Budget speech.

He described sports as a platform to strengthen solidarity through common experience, uniting Singaporeans from all walks of life,” expressed Ms Wong during the OCBC Cycle 2024 event launch at Orchardgateway.

While delivering the Budget 2024 speech in Parliament, DPM Wong said:

“Another way to strengthen our solidarity is through the common experiences we all partake in. And the arts and sports provide us with the platforms to do so.

Apart from the arts, there are few endeavours that can rally the country and ignite the Singapore spirit like sports. From the grassroots to the global stage, from community participation to high performance, sports bring Singaporeans from all walks of life together.”

Building on DPM Wong’s vision for community and sports in Singapore, Ms Wong added:

“OCBC Cycle bears DPM Lawrence out: Families and friends get to bond on a weekend that brings together thousands of cyclists from varied backgrounds.

At the same time, the competitive categories do not draw only local clubs and companies; the region’s top national cyclists – including Singapore’s – pit themselves against each other too.”

Registration for the OCBC Cycle 2024 was officially launched on March 5 at Orchardgateway by Ms Wong.

Also present were Mr Toh Boon Yi, Deputy CEO of Sport Singapore, Mr Jaime Ho, Editor of The Straits Times, and Dr Hing Siong Chen, President of the Singapore Cycling Federation.

The first 150 onsite registrants for The Sportive Ride (40km), The Foldie Ride by Brompton (40km) and The Straits Times Ride (20km) received sign-up gifts from Friends of OCBC Cycle such as Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, staycation package at JEN Singapore Orchardgateway, as well as vouchers and merchandise from Decathlon, orchardgateway, Brompton, Lazer, and Sunday Shades.

Everyone who signs up onsite at the launch event enjoys a 15% discount on registration fees, and OCBC Credit/Debit card members enjoy an additional 10% discount.

Participants can also register online at www.ocbccycle.com, and those who register before 7 April 2024 will stand a chance to win a customised OCBC Cycle Brompton bicycle.