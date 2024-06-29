SG Politics

Speculation on GE timing heats up as ELD calls latest tender

ByJewel Stolarchuk

June 29, 2024

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Elections Department (ELD) has initiated an online tender seeking proposals from bus operators to support logistics for the upcoming general election.

The tender, which was officially posted on the GeBIZ e-commerce platform at 3:20pm on May 20, is part of the department’s preparations for the next electoral event.

The tender aims to secure bus services for a six-year contract with a possibility for a two-year extension. The tender process closed last week, on June 18 at 4pm, drawing bids from two prominent bus operators: ComfortDelGro and Strides Mobility, a subsidiary of SMRT.

This development comes amid growing anticipation of the election date since the appointment of Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

The release of the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee’s report is expected to serve as the precursor for the election although the ELD has, in the past, set a precedent of announcing the formation of the committee after it has convened.

Meanwhile, a slew of election preparation activities have been launched, intensifying speculation by political analysts that the general election may be held earlier than the legal deadline of November 2025.

September is forecast to be an opportune time for the election by some commenters, as it it will come just after Mr Wong’s very first National Day rally in August and could serve as a platform for rallying public support for the Government.

Some analysts, however, suggest that a later election – after the 2025 Budget, perhaps – could better serve in bolstering support for the new PM instead of a snap election in less than three months’ time.

TISG/

