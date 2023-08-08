Speaker of Parliament Seah Kian Peng to step down as group CEO of NTUC Enterprise

SINGAPORE: Newly-minted Speaker of Parliament Seah Kian Peng will be stepping down from his role as Group CEO of NTUC Enterprise on Sept 30.

“I would have worked about 37 years since I graduated. Some 7 years were in the public and private sector but bulk of my career (almost 3 decades) is with the NTUC group. I treasure every experience in all these 37 years as I learnt many things and made many friends too,” wrote Mr Seah in a Facebook post on Tuesday morning (Aug 8), after saying that he had “decided to bring forward” his plans of stepping down.

Mr Seah, MP for Bradell Heights ward at Marine Parade GRC since 2006, served as Deputy Speaker of Parliament from 2011 to 2016.

In the wake of the July 17 resignation of former House Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin over an extramarital affair with fellow PAP parliamentarian Cheng Li Hui, Mr Seah was nominated by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and was sworn in on Aug 2.

NTUC Enterprise said in a statement on Aug 7 that Mr Seah’s resignation would “enable him to carry out his duties as Speaker with singular focus and commitment.”

It also announced Ms Adeline Sum, the current Deputy CEO, will be appointed to replace Mr Seah.

“The Board is also pleased to appoint Adeline as the successor with effect from 1 October this year. We are confident that she will continue to build upon NE’s success and guide the company to greater heights.

Adeline is an accomplished leader with a proven track record of success within NE and has played a key vital role in shaping the organisation’s future. She has more than three decades experience holding different portfolios across NTUC and NE. With a deep understanding of the industry and keen dedication to our employees, customers, and stakeholders – she is in a strong position to take over the reins,” said Mr Lim Boon Heng, Chairman of NTUC Enterprise.

In his post, Mr Seah thanked his “bosses, colleagues and partners for their counsel, support and friendship all these years. I hope to do my best in my final chapter of my work journey.” /TISG

