Leong Mun Wai’s complaints against Murali Pillai and Vivian Balakrishnan dismissed by Speaker Seah Kian Peng

Subsequently, when I rose to clarify this statement with Mr Murali, he appears to have stated three times that he did not assert that I had advocated ‘some form of low-rent control’ in my speech, despite expressly doing so earlier in his statement, and refused to retract said statement”, Mr Leong wrote on Facebook.

He added that Mr Murali’s clarifications “confused the public and created the misleading impression that I was accusing Mr Murali of claiming that I was advocating for rent control when he did not”.

Mr Seah’s verdict

“The words ‘improper motives’ imply something illegal, dishonest or morally wrong. I have perused the relevant speeches recorded in Hansard, and I find that the rent control statement does not suggest or impute any improper motive on the part of Mr Leong,” he continued.

“Both Mr Leong and Mr Murali had differing views of what each meant when they referred to rent control. But that is the nature of parliamentary exchanges and debates,” said Mr Seah.

Mr Leong raised his hand to speak after Mr Seah. The Speaker stressed that his decision on any complaint was final and not open to any appeals, but said he would make an exception and invited Mr Leong to make his clarification.

Mr Leong then asked if he could direct his question to Mr Murali, and Mr Seah replied that he was not reopening the debate. “Can I clarify that you also agree that rent control was never said by me?” Mr Leong then asked Mr Seah.

The Speaker did not address Mr Leong’s question directly. He said: “As I have stated, I am not reopening the debate. I’ve set out the context of the matter, and I’ve made my decision on the complaint that you have registered. I will not repeat myself. If you’re asking me for my personal decision, that is my personal decision.”