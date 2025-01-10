SINGAPORE: The Singapore Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) has revealed in its 2024 Animal Abuse and Welfare Report that it received 1,109 reports of suspected animal cruelty and welfare violations last year. Upon investigation, 961 cases were confirmed, affecting 2,190 animal victims—the highest number recorded in 12 years.

These figures translate to an average of five animals suffering or losing their lives daily, the SPCA stated.

The organization expressed grave concern, saying, “Tragically, many more never make it into these statistics, as their suffering goes unnoticed, unreported, and many of them do not survive long enough to be rescued.

“Our animal victims are blameless, voiceless, and defenceless.”

Out of the 961 verified cases, 29.4% (283 cases) involved animal cruelty, defined as the deliberate infliction of pain, suffering, or death on animals.

The remaining 70.6% (678 cases) involved violations of animal welfare, which encompass neglect and failure to meet basic survival needs.

The report highlighted 453 incidents of animal abuse, including abandonment, physical harm, inhumane trapping, hit-and-run cases, and improper training methods.

Nearly half of these victims were cats, with 220 feline cases reported. Among the abuse cases, abandonment stood out, accounting for 120 incidents involving 257 pets.

Animal welfare violations, affecting 1,737 animals, included poor living conditions, pets falling from heights, and inadequate medical care. Almost half of these cases were linked to substandard living environments.

A troubling trend noted in the report is the rise in animal abuse cases involving teenagers. The SPCA recorded 15 such cases in 2024, compared to seven in 2022 and six in 2023.

Though the numbers are relatively small, the SPCA warned that this trend could have far-reaching implications. “If not addressed, young people may become desensitized to animal cruelty and normalize such behavior,” the organization cautioned.

While some reports—148 in total—were found to involve no animal welfare violations, they often stemmed from noise or odor complaints. Upon investigation, the animals in these cases were found to be healthy and well cared for.

Despite these isolated positive findings, the SPCA emphasized the need for collective action, calling on the public to combat animal cruelty. “We cannot turn this tide alone. Continue to be a voice for the voiceless. Stand with us in the fight against animal cruelty and #BeKindToAllKinds,” the statement urged.