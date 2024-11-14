SOUTH KOREA: To address South Korea’s declining birth rate, local governments are ramping up efforts to host matchmaking events aimed at fostering marriages and, ultimately, boosting population growth.

However, these initiatives are under increasing scrutiny for their limited effectiveness and sustainability.

Dating event plus vouchers

According to SCMP, the latest effort comes from the Seoul Metropolitan Government, which is set to host a high-profile dating event on November 23.

The event will bring together 100 unmarried men and women for a day of activities along the Han River, including a scenic yacht tour, recreational games, and workshops on dating psychology. Participants who form connections will be rewarded with dating vouchers worth up to 10 million won (approximately US$7,300).

This event is part of a broader trend, with at least 30 local governments nationwide running a total of 34 matchmaking programs this year alone.

Typically, these events span one or two days and feature a mix of group activities—such as wine parties, cooking classes, and tours—designed to facilitate connections, often inspired by popular matchmaking reality shows.

Ineffective?

But despite the substantial financial investments—sometimes exceeding 100 million won—critics argue that these efforts have yet to make a significant impact on South Korea’s fertility crisis.

According to data from Representative Lee Yeon-hee of the Democratic Party of Korea, over the past three years, 4,060 people have participated in such matchmaking programs, but only 24 marriages resulted.

Lee, during a National Assembly audit, called on the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family to intervene, urging a halt to these “senseless measures” that fail to address the root causes of the low birth rate.

The challenges facing these initiatives are not just about matchmaking success rates. Many local governments have faced difficulties attracting female participants, with some programs resorting to filling gender imbalances by recruiting female public servants.

A 2022 event in Haenam County, South Jeolla province, illustrates the issue: only one out of 15 women who attended the event was a voluntary participant, while the rest were female employees of the organizing public health center.

Similar situations have occurred in other regions, such as North Gyeongsang province, where female public officials were pressed into service due to low female turnout.

Women are leaving, not interested in marriage

Experts point to the broader socio-economic factors driving these difficulties. Young women, particularly in rural and conservative regions, are increasingly leaving for metropolitan areas like Seoul in search of better career and lifestyle opportunities.

From 2015 to 2020, the number of women aged 20 to 34 migrating from the southeastern regions to the capital nearly tripled. In 2023, gender imbalances were stark in rural areas: in North Gyeongsang province, there were 1.33 men for every woman in their twenties, and similar ratios were seen in Ulsan and other provinces.

Moreover, South Korean women, in general, are showing decreasing interest in dating, marriage, and childbirth. A 2023 survey by Korea Research found that only 18% of women aged 18 to 29 thought matchmaking services were necessary, compared to 51% of men.

As the country grapples with one of the world’s lowest birth rates, these matchmaking programs are increasingly being questioned as a short-term solution to a deeply rooted demographic crisis.

Critics argue that without addressing the underlying economic, social, and cultural factors that influence marriage and family life, these efforts will continue to fall short.

Local governments may soon have to reconsider their approach to population growth, moving beyond matchmaking events and focusing on policies that offer sustainable support for young couples and families.