JAPAN: A silent demographic shift is reshaping the future of the land of the rising sun. The nation’s Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare‘s latest figures, released on June 5, 2024, painted a stark picture of Japan’s declining birth rate.

In 2023, it dipped to an unprecedented low of 727,000, a trend that has been unfolding since records began in 1899.

Based on an article from the East Asian Forum, Japan’s declining birth rate is mirrored in the average number of children a Japanese woman is expected to have in her lifetime, reaching a historic low of 1.2.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, recognizing the urgency of the situation, declared in March 2023 that the coming years would be a critical window to reverse this trend.

Can money fight Japan’s declining birth rate?

His administration has pledged an annual investment of 3.6 trillion yen (US$22.3 billion) to combat the declining birthrate.

This figure is set to be bolstered by public and business contributions through a newly established ‘support fund system.’ Yet, the question lingers: Can financial incentives alone stem the tide?

A comparison with countries like France and Sweden, where family welfare spending is significantly higher, suggests that Japan’s investment in family benefits may not be enough.

In 2019, Japan allocated less than 2 per cent of its GDP to family public benefits, a fraction of the investment made by countries that have successfully reversed declining birth rates.

Japan’s birth rate crisis

The roots of Japan’s birth rate crisis run deep, entangled in a web of policy decisions and societal norms that have evolved over decades.

The initial response to the plummeting fertility rate in 1989 was led by bureaucrats rather than politicians, leading to a fragmented approach that lacked coordinated decision-making.

The reorganization of national ministries in 2001 brought some semblance of order, but the focus remained on deregulation rather than increasing public spending on family benefits.

Conservative policies, shaped by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s values, have historically viewed the family as the primary welfare agency, diverting funds to other policy areas.

This has eroded public confidence in the government’s support for childbirth and childcare, as evidenced by a 2020 survey where only 38 per cent of the public believed Japan was suitable for childrearing.

Are the new structures and lifestyles the culprit?

The cultural landscape is also shifting, with a growing acceptance of diverse family structures and lifestyles. A 2023 national survey revealed that an increasing number of young adults view marriage as non-essential, with a significant rise in those who prefer single lifestyles.

This shift challenges the traditional ‘standard family’ model and calls for policies that embrace diversity and provide support to all individuals who wish to have children, regardless of their marital status or family structure.

A societal shift is imminent

Japan’s path forward must transcend financial incentives and conservative norms. It requires a societal shift that recognizes the value of diverse households and families.

By ensuring that de facto relationships receive the same benefits as traditional families, Japan can create a more inclusive and supportive environment for raising children.

Embracing diversity is not just a matter of policy; it is a cultural revolution that could revitalize Japan’s demographic future.