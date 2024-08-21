SINGAPORE: In recent years, a significant shift in lifestyle preferences has emerged among the younger generation in Singapore. Increasingly, young Singaporeans are choosing to embrace singlehood, a trend that has sparked a wide-ranging debate on its implications.

Young Singaporeans have expressed discontent with the current dating landscape, describing it as “dismal” and “lacking in inspiration.”

In a conversation with Today Online, they highlighted the excessive time commitment, the overwhelming number of choices, and the lack of honesty among individuals regarding their dating intentions.

They suggested that it might be more fulfilling to invest one’s efforts into finding personal happiness and contentment from within.

Expectations and unrealistic standards

Nonetheless, some people remain skeptical about this growing trend of young individuals embracing singlehood. They perceive it as an issue requiring resolution and have identified several potential factors contributing to it.

Some believe that the responsibility lies with the young singles themselves.

On the online platform Reddit, one user commented: “Young people expect perfection in a partner but are reluctant to work on self-improvement.”

Others argue that the romanticized portrayal of love in Korean dramas has set unrealistic standards, leading to overly high expectations.

On TikTok, videos of couples where one partner “tests” the other with a tricky question, and any less-than-perfect answer is met with a flood of critical comments such as: “Red flag!” or “You deserve better.”

A communications strategist highlighted how toxic dating content online can infiltrate real life, reinforcing harmful stereotypes and undermining the basis of healthy relationships.

Singlehood, dating, and financial constraints

However, it’s unfair to broadly categorize an entire generation as overly influenced by online content. How many millennials expect to recreate an upside-down Spider-Man kiss in real life?

Some argue that young people should be given a break, with the primary issue being financial constraints. A Facebook user posed the question: “Whose fault is this? Do you know we live in one of the world’s most expensive cities?”

Another user added: “With the high cost of living in Singapore, it’s better to stay single.” This perspective is not entirely unfounded.

Unless both partners are proudly frugal and find creative ways to enjoy economical dates, going out with a romantic interest can significantly impact one’s finances. This trend of embracing singlehood contributes to Singapore’s low fertility rate and rapidly aging population.

Content and hopeful

If the focus is shifted to the well-being and attitudes of these individuals, there are reasons to celebrate this trend. For one, it reflects a younger generation that is more self-aware and mature.

Marriage driven by a need to fill a void of loneliness is a recipe for a lifetime of unhappiness and potential divorce. Last year, there were 7,118 divorces.

So, is it truly negative for younger generations to prioritize self-development and self-improvement if it leads to greater self-awareness and maturity? Ultimately, it’s important to recognize that young adults are not declaring a lifelong commitment to singlehood.

They keep their options open; they say—they’re just not actively seeking out relationships. Today’s young people are content with themselves but hoping that one day, they might share that contentment with someone special.