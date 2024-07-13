SINGAPORE: Singaporean men on Reddit have recently revealed their biggest turn-offs when it comes to dating.

The conversation started after one user asked: “What’s the biggest turn offs for Singaporean guys when it comes to dating? Also if everything goes very well for a few months but one day your partner does something that turns you off or a deal breaker, would you continue the dating or end it and look for someone else?”

Being late to dates

In response to this query, several men shared that they find tardiness particularly off-putting in a potential partner.

One commenter recounted a frustrating incident where a girl had him waiting for an hour at a mall, only to discover later that she was already there, just casually socializing with her friends somewhere.

He recalled another incident where a different girl invited him for coffee at her office building but failed to show up for over an hour.

Another netizen mentioned that he once dated someone who would only start getting ready at the time they were supposed to meet. There was even an instance when she was “still braiding her hair” while the movie they planned to watch had already begun.

Despite the fact that the women they dated were attractive, these men said that they “ignored them and moved” on after these incidents.

Rude to service staff

Some shared that they feel uncomfortable or turned off when their date is disrespectful towards service staff. This behavior, they noted, can significantly impact their impression of the person they are dating.

One Redditor shared that he finds it disrespectful when his date “snaps their fingers” at the service crew to get their attention.

Another echoed this sentiment and added, “Serving staff one is mentioned, but imo the full version should be: how they treat anyone who has no value to them.”

Playing mind games

A few also mentioned that girls “who play mind games” are a major no-go for them.

One user commented, “They fancy a guy but still expect the guy to make the first move and initiate or play some mind games to trick the guy into chasing her even though she’s the one that likes him.

“I’ve seen cases of girls trying to play mind games to get a guy she fancied to chase her even though the guy wasn’t even aware of her existence.”

Having no ambition

Some found it unattractive when girls have no ambition, no passion or hobbies, and are only interested in staying at home and watching Netflix.

One user said, “Someone like this has nothing to talk about because they have nothing going on in their lives and would bore me quickly.”

Has no proper hygiene

Even though looks weren’t a huge deal for them, they definitely appreciated a girl who dresses neatly and takes care of her hygiene. They were particularly attentive to details such as whether the girl’s hair was tidy and if she used body deodorant.

They mentioned how these things make a great first impression and add to someone’s charm.

One user said, “I’m amazed there are people who don’t have good hygiene. Isn’t it the most basic thing to do?”

Asks questions “like it’s a job interview”

Some men also brought up that girls who ask questions like it’s a job interview is a major red flag to them.

One commenter shared that he particularly doesn’t like it when a girl “asks what his salary is.”

Being entitled

Last, but definitely not the least, on their list is when someone “acts entitled.” They find it instantly unappealing when girls expect to be “treated like a princess.”

One netizen said that he got disappointed when a girl he hadn’t even met yet asked him “if he had a car to pick her up for their first date.” Needless to say, things didn’t work out between them.

Another commented, “Passive girls who sit there waiting for guys to do all the work while they provide nothing.”

Featured image by Depositphotos