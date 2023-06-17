“Sorry” written on omurice with red sauce at anime cafe: Netizens react

SINGAPORE: Netizens are reacting to a rather peculiar omurice dish at an anime cafe. The dish is garnished with red sauce carefully poured over it to spell out the word “Sorry.”

Spy × Family is a manga series adapted into an anime series. In the series, one of the characters is served a plate of omurice topped with the word “Sorry” written with a red sauce.

The Aniplus café in Singapore recently launched its “Spy x Family” collaboration which is set up to be up and running until August 20, 2023. Customers can come to the café to enjoy not only food but manga and games as well. ‘

After ordering the real-life version of the dish inspired by the series at the Spy x Family café, a netizen shared a photo of it with an online news forum. “Omurice at SpyXFamily cafe,” the post read. Included in the post was a picture of the netizen’s order.

Many other netizens responded to the post. While a few expressed their surprise that there is such a venue in Singapore, others discussed the price of the dish.

“LOL, heard it’s way overpriced,” said one, to which another responded, “Yeah 18 bucks, for a cafe…it’s considered normal price, but the quality probably can’t justify the cost.”

After one asked how much the dish was, another commented, “Last time I checked was $18 and it isn’t the most expensive on the menu.”

Still, another commented, “This looks sad…I can make (it) better than this. Who wants to pay me S$20? You’ll get the Japan standard of the egg, sliced over rice.”

One online user shared the perspective of many anime fans, saying, “Once you’re a big enough anime fan, you are desperate for any anime stuff that you don’t care about the price anymore (source: been there done that).”

