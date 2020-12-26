Song Hye Kyo’s next project? Actress hopes for a romantic comedy

- Advertisement -

Seoul — South Korean actress Song Hye Kyo was last seen opposite Park Bo Gum in the tvN drama Encounter.

Since then, there has been talk of the 39-year-old being “in talks” for her next project but there has not been any official confirmation about it.

Speaking with the W Korea women’s beauty magazine via the Soompi entertainment website, the actress spoke about when fans can expect to see her back on-screen.

Song shared that she has not decided on her next project but said she wanted to reduce the gap between projects as much as possible.

For the Descendants Of The Sun actress, there are times when things do not go the way she wants them to. For now, she wants to decide with more flexibility on a project and “resolving to do a project for sure in 2021”. The actress told W Korea that “I also really want to act in a romantic comedy. I want to try something funny and entertaining, but I haven’t found a fun project yet”.

Song talked about her 2004 KBS2 drama Full House starring opposite Rain. She said that, at the time of the drama, she was “young and youthful’ and also “a bit shy”. As she is more mature now, she thinks she can do a better job than she did back then.

Song gained international popularity through leading roles in television dramas Autumn In My Heart (2000), All In (2003), Full House (2004), That Winter, The Wind Blows (2013), Descendants Of The Sun (2016) and Encounter (2018).

Her film work includes Hwang Jin Yi (2007), The Grandmaster (2013), My Brilliant Life (2014) and The Queens (2015).

In 2017, Song ranked 7th in Forbes magazine’s Korea Power Celebrity list, and 6th in 2018. She is referred to as one of “The Troika” along with Kim Tae Hee and Jun Ji Hyun. They are collectively known by the acronym “Tae-Hye-Ji”. / TISG