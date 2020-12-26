Year Ender 2020: 10 celebrities who broke up

- Advertisement -

It is always beautiful when one falls in love and starts dating. However, sometimes a break-up is inevitable and it could be the end of either a good or a bad relationship. Here are celebrities who have gone through a break-up this year.

Twice Jihyo and Kang Daniel

Leader of K-pop girl group Twice, Jihyo has broken up with Kang Daniel. Kang Daniel is formerly a member of now-disbanded boy band Wanna One. The reason given for their split is due to lack of time to meet up as a result of busy schedules. The two started dating last August and broke up in November 2020.

Kim Bo Ra and Jo Byung Gyu

After a year and a half of dating, SKY Castle co-stars Kim Bo Ra and Jo Byung Gyu have broken up. They started dating in February 2019. Kim Bo Ra’s agency MoMent Global confirmed, “The two naturally grew apart, and they recently broke up. They have returned to being good acquaintances.” Jo Byeong Gyu’s agency also stated that the actors broke up due to their busy schedules.

Loco and Stephanie Lee

On April 20 this year, the agencies of both artistes confirmed that the couple have broken up. Loco is a popular Korean rapper, while Stephanie is a Korean-American actress and model. They dated for a year before the split. Loco is currently completing his mandatory military service and Stephanie Lee is busy with her projects.

MBLAQ’s Lee Joon and Jung So Min

After three years of dating, couple Lee Joon and Jung So Min have parted ways. They met on the set of Father is Strange. “They spent a lot of time apart due to their conflicting schedules. Because of that, they became (sic) drifted away from each other. They have decided to just focus on their own work for now,” the insider of the Dispatch was quoted as saying. Their parting of ways was confirmed in June 2020.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Celebrity couple Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth first met while filming The Last Song. They have been dating on and off for a decade before tying the knot. Miley and Liam got married last year only to be divorced this August. They have moved on with other people with Miley dating Kaitlynn Carter and after that Cody Simpson. As for Liam, he started seeing Gabriella Brooks.

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler

After dating for nine years, the couple have called it quits. Busy schedules and long distance relationship were reportedly the cause of the breakup. An insider told E!News that the couple may reconcile soon.

Honey Lee and Yoo Kye Sang

Actors Honey Lee and Yoo Kye Sang have broken up after seven years of dating. The breakup was reported on June 11 this year. A spokesperson from the couple’s agency shared the following statement: “Yoon Kye-sang and Honey Lee have recently ended their romantic relationship. However, they have decided to remain on good terms as colleagues. We ask for your continued interest and support for the two actors.”

Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski

Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski were first seen together last November 2019. After a brief romance, the actor and model have reportedly broken up. Brad brought Nicole to the French estate he shares with ex Angelina Jolie, Château Miraval, causing controversy. In 2008, Brad and Angelina got married at the castle and Brad visited the place with Nicole on his former wedding anniversary.

Park Seoah and Park Young Ho

After dating for 10 months, Park Seoah and Park Young Ho have split up. The breakup was confirmed in June 2020. Seoah is formerly a Brave Girls’ member while Park Young Ho is a model and trainer.

Vanessa Morgan and Michael Kopech

Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan and Michael Kopech have been dating since 2018 and got married in January. The actress announced her pregnancy on July 24 but it was reported that Michael Kopech has filed for divorce. /TISG