Liv Lo Golding is pregnant

In November, Malaysian-born British actor Henry Golding and his wife Liv Lo announced that they were expecting their first child. Liv, a TV presenter and yoga instructor wrote on Instagram on Sunday (December 20) that she wanted to reveal to her followers an incident that happened earlier this year.

Writing in a longer blog post, the 35-year-old shared that she and Golding, 33 had discovered that she was pregnant on January 1, 2020 during a trip to Peru.

“It felt like divine timing; however, coming back off holiday, we went back full swing into work and travel,” she wrote. Liv went to visit a gynaecologist on the 10th week of her pregnancy as she was already scheduled to travel weekly. Besides some stomach pain, she said she felt good.

“It was painful that our baby didn’t have a heartbeat on the first scan,” she wrote under the section My First Miscarriage. Liv then made an appointment to have the missed abortion procedure as Henry was then in a film production.

“Even with friends in LA to support me, going through the process on my own, and then catching up with him in Tokyo meant that he was left out of the emotional journey,” she wrote.

“All I needed was a big hug after the procedure, but having to wait a week to travel across the world to catch up with each other was pretty traumatic for me.”

She found out that she was pregnant again in June 2020, and returned home to share the joy with Henry.

“Because of our past miscarriage, we kept the news private until we hit 20 weeks and we were fully in the clear,” she said.

She said five months might feel like a lifetime, but she was overflowing with happiness every day as she made adjustments to welcome her baby into their lives.

