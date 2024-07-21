SINGAPORE: While many people would be more than happy to treat their parents to a meal, one man finds it a “hassle” since his parents have very specific preferences when it comes to food.

In an anonymous post on the NUSWhispers Facebook page, the man explained that while he enjoys spending time with his parents, he finds their picky eating habits frustrating.

“The choice of food that they like is so limited. Western? Oh don’t like ang moh stuff. Prefer Chinese cuisine. Sure. Mala? Too spicy, not good. Ok that I agree, why am I paying high prices for overrated Yong Tau Foo.

Korean? Ee don’t want, don’t like kimchi. Ok, y’all prefer achar to kimchi. Jap? Don’t like things too raw. But they got ramen and rice? Still don’t want? Okok.

Uhh found some random Chinese restaurant. The price tags of each item are above 10 bucks. For a plate of veg is 10 bucks. Wow.

Don’t like bread. Don’t like milk. Don’t want western don’t want angmoh stuff. Don’t want macs and fast food. Don’t want cafe food. Hawker food eat until sian,” he expressed his frustration.

The post quickly drew backlash from many Singaporeans criticising the man for his insensitivity and lack of gratitude towards his parents.

They argued that as their child and as someone younger, he should understand that it’s normal for older people to avoid fried and oily food since they have weaker bodies.

They also told him to stop suggesting restaurants that his parents might shoot down and just ask them what they want. One netizen said, “Agree that they have limited tastes. Don’t agree that it’s a hassle, you ungrateful child.”

Some also stressed that he should prioritize what his parents want and not vice versa, especially since they only gather a few times a month.

Moreover, one netizen pointed out how fortunate the man is to still have the chance to dine with his parents. Not everyone, he emphasized, has this blessing.

He also reminded the man that during his own younger days, he, too, had specific food preferences and restrictions.

Another commented, “When you were young, no chilli, no hot food, no hard food, no cold drinks, can’t sit still for long and have to blow cool for you all hot foods. Remember?”

A third netizen chimed in and said:

“Wah, you go ask your mama, when you were little and young, how many times she had to sacrificed her own craving to accommodate yours because she had to share your food and ask your papa, how many times he had to finished your leftover?”

Several others also gave him a heads-up, warning him to watch how he treats his parents. They pointed out that someday, his own kids might give him a taste of his own medicine if he keeps being insensitive.

