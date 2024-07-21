Relationships

Son says it’s a hassle to dine with his parents because “choice of food is so limited” but S’poreans criticize him for being ungrateful

ByYoko Nicole

July 21, 2024

SINGAPORE: While many people would be more than happy to treat their parents to a meal, one man finds it a “hassle” since his parents have very specific preferences when it comes to food.

In an anonymous post on the NUSWhispers Facebook page, the man explained that while he enjoys spending time with his parents, he finds their picky eating habits frustrating.

“The choice of food that they like is so limited. Western? Oh don’t like ang moh stuff. Prefer Chinese cuisine. Sure. Mala? Too spicy, not good. Ok that I agree, why am I paying high prices for overrated Yong Tau Foo.

Korean? Ee don’t want, don’t like kimchi. Ok, y’all prefer achar to kimchi. Jap? Don’t like things too raw. But they got ramen and rice? Still don’t want? Okok.

Uhh found some random Chinese restaurant. The price tags of each item are above 10 bucks. For a plate of veg is 10 bucks. Wow.

See also  'Should I tell my parents how much I am earning?' — Netizen asks Singaporeans for advice

Don’t like bread. Don’t like milk. Don’t want western don’t want angmoh stuff. Don’t want macs and fast food. Don’t want cafe food. Hawker food eat until sian,” he expressed his frustration.

The post quickly drew backlash from many Singaporeans criticising the man for his insensitivity and lack of gratitude towards his parents.

They argued that as their child and as someone younger, he should understand that it’s normal for older people to avoid fried and oily food since they have weaker bodies.

They also told him to stop suggesting restaurants that his parents might shoot down and just ask them what they want. One netizen said, “Agree that they have limited tastes. Don’t agree that it’s a hassle, you ungrateful child.”

Some also stressed that he should prioritize what his parents want and not vice versa, especially since they only gather a few times a month.

Moreover, one netizen pointed out how fortunate the man is to still have the chance to dine with his parents. Not everyone, he emphasized, has this blessing.

See also  Series on sczhiophrenia 5: A mother's painful journey

He also reminded the man that during his own younger days, he, too, had specific food preferences and restrictions.

Another commented, “When you were young, no chilli, no hot food, no hard food, no cold drinks, can’t sit still for long and have to blow cool for you all hot foods. Remember?”

A third netizen chimed in and said:

“Wah, you go ask your mama, when you were little and young, how many times she had to sacrificed her own craving to accommodate yours because she had to share your food and ask your papa, how many times he had to finished your leftover?”

Several others also gave him a heads-up, warning him to watch how he treats his parents. They pointed out that someday, his own kids might give him a taste of his own medicine if he keeps being insensitive.

Read also: Parents who expect financial support from children earn criticism online

See also  "Chased out of the house, what now?" — Young man turns to Singaporeans for advice

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByYoko Nicole

Related Post

Health & Fitness Lifestyle Relationships

Seoul is spending $327 million to stop loneliness epidemic

October 25, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Relationships

Man asks, “Is SG citizen + SG PR (Malaysian) the best partner combi nowadays?”

October 25, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Relationships

“He always either gives me one-word replies or leaves me on read,” Woman says her bf changed ever since he joined the army

October 24, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Business

Nvidia briefly surpasses Apple as most valuable company before market close, hitting US$3.53T

October 26, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Sports

Kyoga Nakamura: Singapore’s newest citizen set to kick goals for the national football team

October 26, 2024 Khalis Rifhan
Celebrity

BTS RM’s LOST music video wins international awards for Best Production Design and Alternative Video at UK MV Awards 2024

October 26, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

BLACKPINK’s Rosé makes history with ‘APT.’—Scores highest chart ranking for female K-Pop act in the UK!

October 26, 2024 Lydia Koh

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.