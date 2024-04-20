Relationships

Son asks, “How to offer money” to his dad to cover his bills and top up his CPF because his dad rejects it

ByYoko Nicole

April 20, 2024

SINGAPORE: While some parents insist on receiving a monthly allowance from their children, this particular dad has declined his son’s offer of financial assistance.

The son then took to social media to ask other Singaporeans for tips “on how to offer the money” to his dad. In his post on r/asksingapore on Friday (April 19), he also explained his desire to give money to top up his dad’s CPF, but his attempts have been refused.

His dad often complained about his mum’s excessive use of appliances like the air conditioner, dryer, and washing machine, which led to higher electricity bills.

“Even if sending money to his paylah, he also won’t open one as he is not a person who uses cashless method. Just wondering how other people offer money to their parent?”

“PS: Mum will not have this problem as she will ask us to paylah her regularly. thinking to put it in an angbao together with my siblings and pass to our father.”

See also  Singaporean: How much $ do you give your parents monthly? I give 10% ($400)

“Buy them something that they like instead of giving cash”

In the comments section, Singaporean Redditors shared various tips with the son. One suggestion was to set up direct bank transfers and recurring payments for a year and then renew the arrangement annually.

Another idea was to directly cover the utility bills. Another Redditor shared, “I physically try to stuff the cash on his body/pocket/wallet in front of him, then run.

Even if they come back… under your stuff, you repeat nvr back down until they accept the money.”

Some Redditors also contributed ideas beyond money or bill payments. They suggested ways for the son to show love and care in more personal ways.

He just wants to nag your mother and complain. It will not change, even if you give him money.

One Redditor said, “Buy them something that they like instead of giving cash. Parents’ mentality is : What’s the point of giving cash, when they die, it will be yours anyway.”

See also  "Please be nice to your parents”—Young S'porean who lost her dad to stomach cancer urges others not to take their parents for granted

Another added, “Buy your parents groceries. Buy for them their favorite fruits or snacks. Gifts. Feet massagers, etc.”

Some also mentioned putting the money aside for now rather than handing it over immediately or using it for ongoing expenses.

This strategy would essentially build up a financial safety net for his parents that could be accessed during unexpected situations or emergencies.

Read also: Hari Raya surprise! — Son made his dad’s lifelong dream come true with 2 SIA tickets to New Zealand

ByYoko Nicole

Related Post

Relationships

Woman gets schooled by SG men for saying, “If you’re too broke to own a car, please don’t bother dating us and focus on your work first”

October 30, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Health & Fitness Lifestyle Relationships

Seoul is spending $327 million to stop loneliness epidemic

October 25, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Relationships

Man asks, “Is SG citizen + SG PR (Malaysian) the best partner combi nowadays?”

October 25, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Entertainment

In “Brewing Love”, Kim Sejeong, Lee Jong Won, Shin Do Hyun, and Baek Sung Chul become entangled in one another’s lives

October 31, 2024 Lydia Koh
Business & Economy

Malaysian ringgit may strengthen if Kamala Harris wins US election, analysts say

October 31, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business & Economy

S’porean looking for “chill job” with short hours and flexibility, says it would be great if it pays at least S$3k

October 31, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario
In the Hood

Family switches from condo to HDB, now thinking of moving back because “privacy and security difference is really huge”

October 31, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.