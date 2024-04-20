SINGAPORE: While some parents insist on receiving a monthly allowance from their children, this particular dad has declined his son’s offer of financial assistance.

The son then took to social media to ask other Singaporeans for tips “on how to offer the money” to his dad. In his post on r/asksingapore on Friday (April 19), he also explained his desire to give money to top up his dad’s CPF, but his attempts have been refused.

His dad often complained about his mum’s excessive use of appliances like the air conditioner, dryer, and washing machine, which led to higher electricity bills.

“Even if sending money to his paylah, he also won’t open one as he is not a person who uses cashless method. Just wondering how other people offer money to their parent?”

“PS: Mum will not have this problem as she will ask us to paylah her regularly. thinking to put it in an angbao together with my siblings and pass to our father.”

“Buy them something that they like instead of giving cash”

In the comments section, Singaporean Redditors shared various tips with the son. One suggestion was to set up direct bank transfers and recurring payments for a year and then renew the arrangement annually.

Another idea was to directly cover the utility bills. Another Redditor shared, “I physically try to stuff the cash on his body/pocket/wallet in front of him, then run.

Even if they come back… under your stuff, you repeat nvr back down until they accept the money.”

Some Redditors also contributed ideas beyond money or bill payments. They suggested ways for the son to show love and care in more personal ways.

He just wants to nag your mother and complain. It will not change, even if you give him money.

One Redditor said, “Buy them something that they like instead of giving cash. Parents’ mentality is : What’s the point of giving cash, when they die, it will be yours anyway.”

Another added, “Buy your parents groceries. Buy for them their favorite fruits or snacks. Gifts. Feet massagers, etc.”

Some also mentioned putting the money aside for now rather than handing it over immediately or using it for ongoing expenses.

This strategy would essentially build up a financial safety net for his parents that could be accessed during unexpected situations or emergencies.

