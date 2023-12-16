Home News

SNEF calls on Govt to provide more financial support for employers to ease wage cost pressures

ByJewel Stolarchuk

December 16, 2023
Singapore

SINGAPORE: The Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF) has appealed to the government for increased support to mitigate enterprises’ escalating wage cost pressures. The request was made as part of SNEF’s official proposals for the 2024 Budget.

Representing 3,500 members, SNEF’s Budget 2024 Proposal encompasses measures aimed at easing wage costs, fostering new capabilities, boosting productivity, and facilitating foreign-local capability transfers. The organization maintains that these initiatives align with national priorities of strengthening the social compact, building resilience, and developing a competitive and sustainable economy with ample employment opportunities.

A recent SNEF poll revealed that three in four employers anticipate higher wage costs in 2024 due to changes in the Central Provident Fund (CPF). Consequently, the organization proposed an extension of the CPF Transition Offset (CTO)2 and transitional support to increase the CPF monthly salary ceiling. SNEF emphasized that these measures would assist employers in managing rising wage costs while enhancing retirement adequacy, particularly for senior workers.

See also  New poll: Singaporeans increasingly worried about cost of living; support Lawrence Wong but not necessarily PAP 4G

SNEF also addressed concerns related to expanding the Progressive Wage Model (PWM) and introducing the Occupational Progressive Wages (OPW). While acknowledging the effectiveness of the Progressive Wage Credit Scheme (PWCS), SNEF called for the co-funding levels for both PWCS tiers to remain consistent with 2023 levels, with an extension of the scheme until 2030.

This proposal aims to alleviate wage cost pressures for employers as they contribute to the broader goal of a robust social compact.

Moreover, SNEF members expressed a need for increased government support to upskill and reskill the workforce. In addition to existing measures like the SkillsFuture Enterprise Credit (SFEC), SNEF advocated higher absentee payroll and course fee funding, facilitating affordable training for workers in a rapidly evolving job market.

Recognizing the importance of driving productivity amidst rising wages, SNEF urged better-subsidized training for AI-related courses and introduced specific grants to encourage corporate adoption of AI. This move is anticipated to empower local businesses to innovate and position themselves strategically in the evolving global economy.

See also  Singaporeans debate on the country’s most underrated — but crucial — jobs

The SNEF survey also highlighted the demand for government support in the transfer of capability from foreign workers to local counterparts. SNEF proposed an increase in funding and duration for the Capability Transfer Programme (CTP), emphasizing its role in enhancing the skills and capabilities of the local workforce, thereby boosting productivity, innovation, and competitiveness.

Committing to work with tripartite partners to facilitate business success, SNEF President Dr Robert Yap said, “As we press on with economic restructuring and business transformation to build capabilities and seize opportunities in a new era of global development, we hope that Budget 2024 will continue to include measures to help employers thrive.”

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Home News

Singapore allocates S$120 million for AI research in Smart Nation 2.0 plan

October 2, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

Accidents at LTA construction sites have claimed 4 lives so far this year, 1 more than the whole of 2023

October 2, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

Singapore schools to introduce “AI for Fun” courses as part of Smart Nation 2.0 plan

October 2, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Asia Pacific

20 children and three adults die in Thailand school bus fire

October 2, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
SG Economy

Singapore stocks started Wednesday with a slight drop—STI edged down 0.1%

October 2, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business & Economy

Singapore’s magnetism for affluent Chinese sparks family office friction

October 2, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business & Economy

Singapore’s prime office rents edge up, reflecting a shift in demand

October 2, 2024 Gemma Iso

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.