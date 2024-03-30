Before this it was sneakers, now it’s Bibles. Former President Donald Trump has ventured into a new realm of entrepreneurship, this time targeting the religious market with the launch of the “God Bless the USA Bible” priced at $59.99. Encouraging supporters to embrace patriotism and spirituality, Trump’s latest product draws inspiration from Lee Greenwood’s iconic anthem and aims to make America “pray again.”

Positioning himself as the presumptive GOP nominee, Trump urged supporters to purchase the “God Bless the USA Bible.” The product, endorsed by the former president, reflects his vision of reinstating faith and Christianity as integral components of American life.

In a video posted on his Truth Social account, Trump emphasized the importance of religion in the country, labeling it as one of the critical missing elements. He advocates for the swift reintroduction of Christianity into American society, underscoring its significance for the nation’s greatness.

Sneakers to Bibles

Despite Trump’s involvement, the venture maintains it is apolitical. The website clarifies that proceeds from the Bible sales will not contribute to Trump’s political campaigns, distancing the initiative from any political agenda.

GodBlessTheUSABible.com, the platform behind the sales, has acquired licensing rights from CIC Ventures LLC. The company, which also owns trademarks for products like “The Never Surrender High-Top Sneaker,” operates independently of Trump’s direct control, as stated on the website.

Diversification

This isn’t Trump’s first foray into retail, with previous ventures including the highly successful $399 high-top sneaker that sold out within hours of its release. His portfolio also includes low-top sneakers and a $99 bottle of “Victory47” perfume and cologne.

As Trump continues to diversify his business interests, his latest endeavor into the religious market marks a strategic move to merge patriotism with spirituality. With a track record of retail success, Trump’s entry into the Bible market could stir both commercial and cultural discussions, adding another dimension to his post-presidential legacy.

Cover Photo: Depositphotos

The post Sneakers to Bibles: Trump switches fundraising gear? appeared first on The Independent News.