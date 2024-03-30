Business & Economy

Trump’s media empire rockets to success despite ethical concerns

ByJara Carballo

March 30, 2024
The debut of Donald J. Trump’s media empire saw waves of support from both die-hard backers and eager investors. His flagship platform, Truth Social, ignited a frenzy, with himself ending the day an overwhelming $4.6 billion richer on paper.

But amidst the celebratory fervor lies a brewing storm of ethical dilemmas and political intrigue. Experts warn that if Trump were to reclaim the presidency, this media juggernaut could become a potent tool for those seeking to curry favor with him.

With its public listing, Truth Social opens doors for foreign leaders and special interests to potentially sway Trump’s decisions. Jack Goldsmith, a legal luminary, warns that this venture could become a conduit for foreign influence, posing unprecedented challenges to governance.

Corporations could vie for Trump’s attention through advertising on Truth Social, while shareholders could attempt to leverage their stakes for political gain. Trump’s control over this platform grants him unparalleled influence, potentially blurring the lines between public service and personal profit.

Despite mounting concerns, legal hurdles remain scarce. Presidents are largely exempt from conflict-of-interest laws, leaving a void ripe for exploitation. Previous attempts to challenge Trump’s financial dealings fizzled in legal limbo, leaving critics clamoring for legislative reform to restore its teeth.

Yet, it’s not just foreign interests that pose a threat. Richard Painter, an ethics authority, draws parallels with Silvio Berlusconi’s controversial reign in Italy, warning of the dangers posed by a leader controlling a media empire. Trump’s tight grip on Truth Social could tilt the playing field, stifling competition and eroding democratic norms.

As stocks of Trump’s media empire continue its meteoric rise, Trump finds himself embroiled in legal battles and regulatory challenges. His grip on the company’s reins remains firm, with allies dominating the board, signaling a continuation of his influence even from the sidelines.

As the saga unfolds, one thing remains clear: Trump’s foray into the media landscape heralds a new era of political intrigue and ethical uncertainty, where the boundaries between power and profit blur with each passing tweet.

