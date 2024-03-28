Business & Economy

Wall Street optimistic as immigration projected to boost US economy by $7 trillion

ByGemma Iso

March 28, 2024
As politicians across the United States continue to clash over the escalating immigrant numbers, there’s one unlikely consensus brewing on Wall Street: optimism.

In a recent nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) revelation, immigration is poised to inject a staggering $7 trillion into the country’s gross domestic product over the next decade.

Wall Street optimism

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., and BNP Paribas SA are just a few financial powerhouses recalibrating their economic growth forecasts in response to the immigrant-fueled economic boom. Janet Henry, the global chief economist at HSBC Holdings Plc, encapsulated the sentiment, emphasizing the profound macroeconomic implications of immigration.

Despite the heated rhetoric surrounding immigration on the campaign trail, economists are singing a different tune. The influx of immigrants, both legal and undocumented, are credited with bolstering employment and population growth, defying initial projections.

While the exact scale of immigrant influx remains elusive due to undocumented entries, CBO statisticians, with the aid of US Customs and Border Patrol data, have pieced together a clearer picture. Surpassing official estimates, Goldman Sachs approximates immigration numbers at 2.5 million in 2023, significantly higher than previously thought.

Optimism vs. caution

However, amidst this economic enthusiasm, concerns linger about the potential impact on wages and industry conditions. Nevertheless, with nearly 9 million vacancies across various sectors and a record 18.6% of the civilian workforce comprised of foreign-born workers, businesses are clamoring for changes to facilitate legal immigration channels.

Yet, as optimism pervades Wall Street, cautionary notes have also been sounded. Michael Feroli, chief US economist at JPMorgan, warns against extrapolating beyond the immediate future, highlighting the volatility of immigration policy, especially in the wake of looming elections.

In the face of political discord, Wall Street finds itself united by the undeniable economic prowess of immigration, signaling a rare moment of consensus amidst turbulent times.

