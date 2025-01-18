CHINA: A small snack shop in southern China has captured the hearts of primary school students and gone viral online, thanks to its daily after-school crowds and unique connection with its young patrons. According to a South China Morning Post article, Feijuan Snack, located in Suixi County, Guangdong Province, has become a beloved gathering spot for kids, drawing attention for its friendly atmosphere, affordable prices, and the free television entertainment it offers.

The Xiaoxiang Morning Herald reported that the shop is constantly bustling with children, many still in their school uniforms, who flock there after class. The appeal lies in the low prices — French fries for just two yuan (27 US cents), chicken fillets for three yuan, and spicy noodles for a mere one yuan. But it’s not just the food that draws the kids; they can also relax and watch TV, a perk that has made Feijuan Snack a standout location in the area.

Interestingly, the shop’s rise to popularity began with its humble origins. Before reopening on Dec 26, the shop was a struggling children’s shoe store. Located near a primary school, it had become a hotspot for kids waiting for their parents.

Even during its shoe-selling days, the owners, Qiu Zhijuan and her husband Lin Jinghuan, made the space more inviting by offering free cartoon programming on a second-hand TV, which they had purchased for 500 yuan (US$70).

In early July 2024, a viral video showed dozens of students eagerly knocking on the door of the store, waking up a sleeping Qiu to let them in. As soon as the door opened, they rushed inside to watch TV, illustrating the deep bond between the shop and its young clientele.

However, in November 2024, the couple had to close the store due to financial struggles, leaving the children disappointed. But the story didn’t end there. Qiu and Lin decided to renovate the store, and during the renovation, students frequently stopped by, offering help and advice on what changes they would like to see. Some even volunteered to compare prices at competing shops to ensure Feijuan Snack stayed competitive.

One suggestion given by a student was to sell spicy noodles in smaller portions for just one yuan since the kids only wanted a taste without affecting their appetite for dinner. This idea was implemented, and it led to a significant increase in sales.

Today, Feijuan Snack thrives, and the students have become an integral part of its success. “We treat them as friends and get along with them happily,” said Qiu. “Some even help maintain order, stepping in to calm things down if conflicts arise.”

The story has resonated with online users, with one commenting, “I see their store as a playground,” while another joked, “The students go to the shop like they are returning home.”

Feijuan Snack has turned into more than just a place for affordable snacks; it’s a vibrant community hub, where the bond between the shop owners and their young customers is as strong as ever.