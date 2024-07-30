SINGAPORE: SMRT has apologised to a Singaporean man after a passport he lost on board one of its buses was returned to the wrong person. The man, who had to file a police report to prevent the other party from using his passport for illegal purposes, has revealed that the passport was given to a Malay man even though he is Chinese.

45-year-old Huang Xunxing (transliterated from Mandarin) told Shin Min Daily News that he took a bus to Woodlands Checkpoint on 20 July, arriving at around 9:15am. He was on his way to Johor Bahru for errands when he realized upon alighting that his passport was missing.

With the bus already departed, Huang quickly took another bus back to the Woodlands bus interchange in hopes of retrieving his passport. He provided his contact details to an SMRT staff member, who assured him they would be in touch if the passport was found.

“In the meantime, I went home to check if I had dropped my passport at the bus stop. I returned to the bus interchange 15 minutes later and learnt that someone had claimed my passport. The person who collected my passport had a Malay name, and he didn’t respond when I tried to contact him using the phone number he wrote on the form,” Huang explained.

Huang said he confronted the staff about whether they did proper identity checks before handing the passport over but the staff member could not provide satisfactory answers. He also spoke with the bus driver who had turned in the passport to the interchange staff.

Fearing misuse of his passport, Huang promptly filed a police report. He then approached the Malaysian High Commission in Singapore to request a new passport, incurring over $100 in fees.

Huang said: “I visited the embassy twice — to submit the application and to verify the accuracy of the information. I have to wait more than a month before I can get a new passport.” He also had to take two days off work to handle the situation.

SMRT has since acknowledged the breach of protocol in handling the lost passport.

Vincent Gay, Deputy Managing Director of SMRT Buses, confirmed that the staff involved failed to adhere to the necessary verification procedures. “We have taken disciplinary action against the staff and are committed to preventing such incidents in the future,” he told AsiaOne.

The public transport company has apologised for the distress caused to Huang and assured continued support. This incident highlights the critical importance of strict adherence to identity verification procedures to prevent such errors and safeguard passenger trust.

