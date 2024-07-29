Home News

Singapore Government invests close to $14 million to fund research into skin aging among Asians

ByJewel Stolarchuk

July 29, 2024

SINGAPORE: The Singaporean government has announced a substantial investment of S$13.9 million to support research on skin aging. This funding will be allocated to the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) for an initiative focused on addressing age-related skin issues prevalent among Asians.

The research project is geared towards understanding and mitigating the effects of skin aging, which can manifest as thinning skin, persistent itching, and functional impairment.

The initiative will see a collaborative effort between A*STAR, Nanyang Technological University (NTU), and the National Health Insurance Group (NHIG). This interdisciplinary approach aims to unravel the complex factors contributing to skin aging and to develop innovative treatments and interventions.

Singapore is experiencing a demographic shift with an increasingly aging population. According to recent statistics, by 2030, one in four Singaporeans will be aged 65 or older. This rapid aging trend poses significant challenges for healthcare systems and highlights the necessity for research and innovation in areas such as skin health.

As the research progresses, findings are expected to yield valuable insights into the mechanisms of skin aging and lead to the development of targeted interventions. The outcomes of this study could potentially set new standards for dermatological care and treatment, not just within Singapore, but across Asia.

TISG/

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Featured News Home News

Which Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) registration method is the fastest way to get you on Malaysian road?

November 3, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Home News

Property tycoon Ong Beng Seng granted leave amid legal troubles

November 1, 2024 Gemma Iso
Home News

RI student launches petition to remove principal due to rumours of proposed changes

November 1, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Lifestyle

Singaporean student says it costs her S$20.59 to drive a car to school, so her “moral of the story is don’t go to school, just stay at home”

November 4, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario
Lifestyle

“S$3K/month + 6-day work week is work-life balance?” — Singaporeans react to job ad

November 4, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario
Featured News Lifestyle

Young couple with 4-month-old baby share how they achieved S$100K milestone without “fixed monthly budget”

November 4, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario
Featured News Lifestyle

Singaporean worker says his employer refuses to pay for his 4 days MC because “it’s common practice to not pay during probation”

November 4, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.