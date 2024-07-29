SINGAPORE: The Singaporean government has announced a substantial investment of S$13.9 million to support research on skin aging. This funding will be allocated to the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) for an initiative focused on addressing age-related skin issues prevalent among Asians.

The research project is geared towards understanding and mitigating the effects of skin aging, which can manifest as thinning skin, persistent itching, and functional impairment.

The initiative will see a collaborative effort between A*STAR, Nanyang Technological University (NTU), and the National Health Insurance Group (NHIG). This interdisciplinary approach aims to unravel the complex factors contributing to skin aging and to develop innovative treatments and interventions.

Singapore is experiencing a demographic shift with an increasingly aging population. According to recent statistics, by 2030, one in four Singaporeans will be aged 65 or older. This rapid aging trend poses significant challenges for healthcare systems and highlights the necessity for research and innovation in areas such as skin health.

As the research progresses, findings are expected to yield valuable insights into the mechanisms of skin aging and lead to the development of targeted interventions. The outcomes of this study could potentially set new standards for dermatological care and treatment, not just within Singapore, but across Asia.

TISG/