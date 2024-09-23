SINGAPORE: Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Singapore’s Malay/Muslim community has made notable progress in recent years, with significant improvements in education and employment.

SM Lee made the speech at an appreciation dinner on Sept 20 at the Singapore Expo hosted by the community self-help group MENDAKI and various Malay/Muslim organisations.

In his speech, he noted that the community has seen a substantial increase in the number of Malays employed in growth sectors and improvements in educational attainment.

“… the Malay/Muslim community can be proud of its remarkable progress in building a Community of Success,” said SM Lee.

He was also presented with a sculpture titled “In Conversations”, crafted by master potter and 1988 Cultural Medallion recipient Dr Iskandar Jalil at the appreciation dinner.

SM Lee shared that the proportion of Malays holding PMET (professionals, managers, executives, and technicians) positions has increased from 23.4% in 2000 to 39.0% in 2020.

Additionally, the number of Malay adults with university degrees has increased fivefold, from 2.1% to 10.8%, while the proportion of Malay youth with post-secondary or higher qualifications has more than doubled, from around 30% to around 80%

“All this owes a great deal to the steadfast efforts by Malay/Muslim organisations such as AMP, PPIS, 4PM, Muhammadiyah and others, complementing the initiatives from the M3 agencies, namely MENDAKI, MESRA, and Muis, and also the government,” added the Senior Minister.

The Malay/Muslim community held the event to pay tribute to SM Lee for his contributions to the nation during his tenure as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2024.

Earlier this year, SM Lee handed the leadership to Lawrence Wong, who was sworn in as the country’s fourth Prime Minister on May 15.

Also present at the appreciation dinner is Masagos Zulkifli, Minister-in-Charge of Muslim Affairs and Minister for Social and Family Development, along with more than 600 guests and leaders from the Malay/Muslim community.

“SM Lee has made a profound impact on our MM community and our country. His sensitive and thoughtful approach to the issues we face reflects a deep understanding and empathy that resonates with many,” posted Minister Masagos on his Facebook page after the event.

Minister Masagos added that SM Lee has maintained open and honest communication with Malay/Muslim community leaders, engaging in candid discussions and actively listening to their feedback on various challenges the community faces.

At the appreciation dinner, SM Lee also emphasised the importance of maintaining racial and religious harmony in Singapore. He acknowledged the community’s efforts in addressing sensitive issues and their maturity in upholding values while respecting differing opinions.

“Singapore is a secular state, but we are also proud of our identity as an ethnically and religiously diverse nation. This unique context shapes the way that followers of every religion practise their faith,” shared the former Prime Minister.

SM Lee shared that his leadership and the community also had to navigate several delicate and sensitive domestic and external issues.

This includes the closure of mosques during the pandemic, the wearing of tudungs for nurses, the repeal of S377A, and the recent Israel-Hamas conflict.

“The Malay/Muslim community has handled these issues with maturity. You upheld your values and viewpoints while acknowledging and respecting others who hold differing opinions.

The Government, on its part, has gone out of its way to engage the various community groups in order to better understand their sensitivities and viewpoints,” said SM Lee.

SM Lee concluded his speech by reciting a pantun (poem) and expressing his confidence in the new Prime Minister, stating:

“With Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at the helm and our society staying united, I am confident that Singapore will continue to progress towards a better and brighter future for all.”

Below is SM Lee’s pantun during his speech at the appreciation dinner:

The Malay Community has advanced rapidly,

Through our close and strong partnership,

We are together; our hearts and aspirations are united,

A vision is etched: a Community of Success