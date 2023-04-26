Singer-actress Celest Chong finally returns to Singapore after 13 years abroad

SINGAPORE: In an article written by Shin Min Daily News, singer-actress Celest Chong will finally return to Singapore for good. She had been living in Toronto, Canada since 2010 after getting married to a Canadian, but their marriage ended in 2021. “Singapore has always been my hometown and my roots,” she said.

“Due to the pandemic, I could not return for four years, and I am finally back this year. It’s mainly for the sake of my older family members, and my friends and fans who have missed me,” she added.



Celest Chong believes that she can continue to work in Singapore now that she is back, as well as in China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

“I believe that my hard work will persist and my fanbase will remain,” she declared.

Living again in Singapore means Celest can care for her elderly family members, including her 80-year-old mother. She shared that all these years, she had been content with what she accomplished and has no regrets so far.

More so, she changed her name to Celest Si Lei after returning to her home country.

“I always thought my name Celest Chong Zhang Yu Hua is too long and awkward, and every time I fill in forms, I run out of space. I love my new name, it’s strong and smooth,” she admitted to Chinese Daily.

The singer-actress also revealed: “I have been busy during this period – moving a great distance, bringing two dogs with me, writing and producing songs, and filming music videos… I will take on local drama productions and will continue singing. I want to tell my fans that I love you guys and I will return to you with new shows and songs.”

