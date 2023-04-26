Tasha Low poses with her Y2K fit through a mirror, but netizens ask why the mirror is so dirty instead

SINGAPORE: In an Instagram reel, local artist Tasha Low shared her Y2K (Year 2000) inspired look. She wore a brown halter top with an abstract design, denim pants, chunky rubber shoes, and a classic yet stylish brown shoulder bag.

“Y2K vibes are strong with this one,” Tasha Low declared in her post caption.

In the video, she was seen casually strolling around while checking herself in a mirror normally seen in the streets. The snippets mostly included her posing and looking in the mirror.

In the comment section, fans expressed how they loved Tasha’s Y2K style.

One IG user commented: “Absolutely smitten with your retro-inspired look! The way you’ve styled the bag and jeans adds a chic, contemporary twist.”

Another IG user stated: “ICONIC QWEEN RIGHT HERE.”

One more IG user admitted: “IN LUVVVVVVVV W DIS LOOK.”

There was one comment that said: “Why walking around with unbuttoned jeans?” which gained a reply from a netizen saying: “Cryin its exactly wat she meant by y2k vibes.”

However, aside from the outfit, some netizens also noticed how dirty the mirror is.

A netizen questioned Tasha by posing the comment: “Why the mirror got tissue stuck there?”

“… the mirror so dirty but you’re so pretty,” commented another IG user whose attention was caught by the unclean mirror.

One more replied: “The mirror is questionable lol, but your beauty is absolute!”

“Even the stains on the mirror cant hide ur beauty,” said one of Tasha Low’s supporters.

More so, a netizen suggested that Tasha Low will be far greater if she is in Korea and not Singapore.

“I think you will do better in korea, not sg,” the netizen admitted.

