Singapore’s Zouk & Cé La Vi make it to top 100 best clubs list in the world

ByAnna Maria Romero

December 17, 2024

SINGAPORE: Congratulations to two Singapore night spots, Zouk and Cé La Vi! Both clubs made it to this year’s list of The World’s 100 Best Clubs according to a ranking from the International Nightlife Association.

Zouk, the Clarke Quay club that opened in 1991, took the 30th spot—the highest of any club in Asia. Marina Bay Sands’ Cé La Vi, meanwhile, came in at number 49.

These two clubs, along with Bali’s Savaya Club, ranked 40th, are the only clubs in Asia in the top 50.

Between 1996 and 2007, Zouk won the Singapore Tourism Board‘s “Best Nightspot Experience” award six times. It has also made the top ten on DJ Magazine’s list of Top 100 clubs multiple times and even as high as number three in 2017.

Zouk opened clubs in Kuala Lumpur in 2004, Hong Kong in 2015, Las Vegas in 2022, and Tokyo in 2023. Another club in Los Angeles was slated to open this year.

Cé La Vi, meanwhile, holds a special spot in many Singaporeans and visitors’ hearts. The club, located on the 57th floor at MBS, has an exciting slew of year-end activities coming up, as it announced over social media.

Spain is this year’s big winner when it comes to night spots. HÏ Ibiza takes the number one spot, and four others are in the top 10—two in Ibiza and two in Barcelona.

The clubs were supposed to have received an award at the 10th International Nightlife Congress and the Golden Moon Awards gala in Valencia, Spain, last month.

However, Nightlife International decided to cancel the ceremony in the wake of recent deadly floods in Spain and collected donations for disaster victims instead.

Three of the spots in the top 10 went to clubs in the United States, one each in Washington DC, Miami, and New York City, and one club each in Camboriu, Brazil, and Cologne, Germany rounded out the top ten.

Here is this year’s top 10 list:

  1. HÏ Ibiza (Spain)
  2. GREEN VALLEY Camboriu (Brazil)
  3. USHUAÏA IBIZA (Spain)
  4. BOOTSHAUS Cologne (Germany)
  5. ECHOSTAGE Washington D.C. (USA)
  6. E11EVEN Miami (USA)
  7. SHÔKO BARCELONA (Spain)
  8. DC-10 Ibiza (Spain)
  9. OPIUM BARCELONA (Spain)
  10. AVANT GARDNER / THE BROOKLYN MIRAGE New York City (USA)

Unsurprisingly, HÏ Ibiza took pole position on this year’s list, as the club already came out on top in 2018, 2022, and 2023.

Featured image by Zouk Singapore /TISG

Anna Maria Romero

