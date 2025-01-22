SINGAPORE: In a move that blends style with sustainability, Singapore’s public buses are undergoing a major makeover aimed at ensuring both longevity and passenger comfort. The extensive refurbishment program is a proactive response to the wear and tear of the city’s ageing fleet, revitalizing buses and enhancing their operational efficiency.

According to the latest Straights Times report, a total of 629 buses, including both single-decker and double-decker models, are receiving a fresh new look. The single-deckers, numbering 364, are being revamped by Wah Sheng Motor Supply, a specialist coach refurbishment company. Meanwhile, 265 double-deckers are being overhauled by ComfortDelGro Engineering, a leader in automotive engineering. Among the models undergoing this significant transformation are the Mercedes-Benz Citaro O530, MAN A22, Volvo B9TL, and Alexander Dennis Enviro500.

This initiative, launched in March 2024, is the first major midlife refurbishment program since the Land Transport Authority (LTA) took ownership of all public bus assets following the transition to a contracting model in 2016. Under this system, LTA oversees all public transportation infrastructure, including buses, which were previously owned by operators.

As of mid-January 2025, 20 per cent of the buses have been successfully refurbished, with the first revamped buses returning to service in August 2024. Although the original plan set the completion date for the end of 2025, LTA now expects to wrap up the entire refurbishment program by January 2026. This slight delay, LTA explained, is due to the need for a more detailed assessment of each bus’s condition as part of the new midlife refurbishment process.

This renovation marks a significant step in Singapore’s push towards sustainable public transport. Not only will the facelift give buses a sleek and modern appearance, but it will also contribute to reducing the environmental impact by extending the lifespan of these vehicles. It is a thoughtful solution to minimizing the need for new buses while enhancing the overall travel experience for commuters.

In a related move, LTA has decided to extend the lifespan of 56 Scania K230UB buses by two years, as announced in September 2024. After a thorough inspection, both LTA and bus operator SBS Transit concluded that the buses, which have been in service for almost 17 years, are still in good working condition. These buses, which are not part of the current refurbishment program, will undergo enhanced maintenance to ensure their continued reliability, especially in supporting the $900 million bus connectivity enhancement initiative aimed at improving transport options for residents of new estates.

This bold and strategic effort to refurbish buses aligns with Singapore’s long-term goals of maintaining a high standard of public transportation while embracing sustainability and improving commuter comfort.