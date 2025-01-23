SINGAPORE: Singapore’s higher education system has been recognized as the best in Asia for equipping graduates with the skills necessary for future job markets, according to the inaugural QS World Future Skills Index. The report, which evaluates global higher education systems, placed Singapore at the forefront of Asia and ranked it ninth globally out of 81 countries.

The QS World Future Skills Index measures how well higher education systems are adapting to meet the evolving demands of the workforce. It focuses on four key indicators: skills match, academic preparation, the future of work, and economic transformation.

Singapore emerged particularly strong in the skills match and future of work indicators, ranking ninth and tenth globally, respectively. However, the report notes that there is a slight gap between the demand and supply of skills in Singapore, indicating that while the country is performing well, there remains room for improvement in aligning educational output with job market needs.

In terms of academic preparation, Singapore ranked 22nd globally, reflecting a solid performance, though not as high as its other indicators.

The country also ranked 14th in the economic transformation category, highlighting its progress in adapting to changing economic conditions, although it still has work to do to fully align education with evolving economic trends.

Despite the challenges identified, Singapore’s strong performance in these areas underlines its leadership in Asia and positions it as a global leader in higher education’s ability to prepare students for the future workforce.

