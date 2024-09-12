Singapore’s female labour force participation rate surpasses OECD average

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s female labour force participation rate stood at 62.6% in 2023, noticeably higher than the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) average of 56.7%, according to a parliamentary reply by Deputy Prime Minister and Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) chair, Gan Kim Yong.

Mr Gan shared that data from the MAS’ April 2024 Macroeconomic Review pointed out that a reduction in the gender wage gap has a positive correlation with female labour force participation. Specifically, a one percentage-point (p.p.) decline in the gender wage gap leads to a 0.2 p.p. rise in the female participation rate and a 0.1 p.p. increase in overall workforce participation.

However, MAS noted that other factors also play a key role in boosting labour force participation among women.

These include higher educational attainment, policies supporting shared caregiving responsibilities, and the creation of family-friendly workplaces. Such initiatives help caregivers balance professional and personal obligations, encouraging more women to remain in or join the workforce.