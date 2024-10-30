SINGAPORE: Singapore’s economy has shown significant signs of recovery in 2024, with nearly 60% of industries now operating at or above pre-pandemic levels, according to a recent report by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

This marks a substantial improvement from 2023, where only around 30% of sectors reported average or above-average growth.

The recent surge in economic activity is attributed primarily to the performance of key industries like wholesale trade, water transport, storage, and financial services, which have been driven by increased global trade demand.

The country’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth has steadily improved throughout 2024. GDP growth was recorded at 3% for the year’s first half, climbing to a robust 4.1% in the third quarter.

This growth rate represents a notable rebound from 2023, when GDP increased at a modest 1.1%, well below Singapore’s typical growth rate.

Particularly notable in this economic rebound is the manufacturing sector, which saw substantial gains in Q3 2024.

Following a period of sluggish performance in 2023 and early 2024, the sector recovered and reported above-average growth rates by the third quarter.

This improvement highlights a revitalization of Singapore’s industrial base, especially after facing significant challenges post-pandemic.

The MAS report also notes a decrease in industries experiencing below-average growth.

At the start of 2023, approximately 70% of industries were underperforming; this figure declined to 50% by mid-2024 and further dropped to 40% by Q3 2024.

This indicates that a majority—nearly 60%—of industries have now either stabilized or returned to their growth potential.

While challenges remain, the MAS report suggests a cautiously optimistic outlook for the nation’s economic trajectory through the rest of the year.