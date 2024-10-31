SINGAPORE: The digital economy in Singapore has demonstrated remarkable growth, contributing 17.7% to the nation’s GDP last year, amounting to S$113 billion.

This development surpasses the financial and insurance sectors and is now on par with the manufacturing industry, solidifying the digital economy’s role as a vital component of Singapore’s economic landscape.

According to the second Singapore Digital Economy Report released by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), one in every six dollars generated within Singapore’s economy originates from the digital sector.

Between 2018 and 2023, the digital economy’s compound annual growth rate (CAGR) was recorded at 11.2%, nearly double the overall economic growth rate during the same period.

The report highlights that the information and communication sector serves as the backbone of this digital economy, accounting for approximately one-third of its total value.

The remaining contributions arise from the integration of digital technologies across various non-information and communication industries.

94.6% of local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have implemented at least one key digital technology, such as cybersecurity measures, cloud computing, electronic payment systems, e-commerce platforms, data analytics, and artificial intelligence.

This represents a 0.5 percentage point increase from the previous year.

Moreover, over 80% of SMEs are utilizing at least one digital solution to enhance their core business operations, up from less than 70% in 2021.

Commonly adopted digital tools include accounting software, document management systems, and digital marketing solutions.

Last year, 85% of SMEs also incorporated at least one industry-specific digital solution.

Notably, businesses that implemented digital solutions under the Productivity Solutions Grant reported an average cost savings of 50% between 2018 and 2023.

The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) technology has also seen significant growth, with 44% of large enterprises embracing AI last year—more than double the figure from 2018.

Small and medium-sized enterprises have also increased their AI adoption rates from 3.5% in 2018 to 4.2% last year.

IMDA emphasized that the technology sector will remain a primary driver of Singapore’s economy.

It holds that the rapid expansion of the digital economy presents an essential opportunity for all businesses, particularly SMEs, to harness digitalization as a catalyst for exponential economic growth.