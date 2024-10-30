SINGAPORE: Singapore’s technology industry has shown resilience and growth, even amid a cautious hiring environment.

According to the latest Singapore Digital Economy Report by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), technology-related jobs in Singapore rose to 208,300 last year, reflecting a 3.4% increase year-over-year.

This growth means that technology roles account for over 5% of the nation’s total employment.

The report highlights that the surge in technology positions was primarily driven by sectors outside the core Infocomm industry, which saw a job increase of 5% compared to a slower 1.4% growth rate within the Infocomm sector itself.

These findings indicate the expanding demand for tech skills across diverse industries, contributing to job creation beyond traditional tech fields.

Singaporeans and permanent residents filled over 70% of these tech roles, indicating strong local participation in the sector.

Notably, technology jobs continue to offer high remuneration, with the median monthly salary for local tech professionals reaching $7,000 last year.

This figure significantly outpaces the median monthly salary of $4,550 for the broader resident workforce, reflecting the competitiveness and appeal of tech roles within Singapore’s economy.

The high salaries commanded by tech professionals in Singapore can be attributed to several key factors.

There is a growing demand for specialized digital skills such as data analytics, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and software development, which are essential for organizations navigating digital transformation.

With rapid advancements in technology, companies across industries increasingly seek out talent who can develop and manage complex digital solutions, making experienced tech professionals highly valuable.

Further, the competition for skilled tech workers is intense locally and globally, driving salaries up as employers strive to attract and retain top talent.

Tech roles also often require continuous learning and adaptation to emerging technologies, which adds to the expertise and high value of professionals in this field.

As Singapore advances its digital economy, demand for skilled tech professionals will likely remain robust, even as firms maintain a measured approach to recruitment.