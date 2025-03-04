SINGAPORE: Asia’s ongoing economic recovery is encountering new challenges as escalating trade tensions and policy uncertainties threaten to stifle corporate investment and slow growth, according to a recent report by Morgan Stanley. The investment bank warns that rising tariffs, deflation risks in China, and cautious monetary policies in Japan could undermine business confidence across the region.

The report, which draws insights from discussions with investors in the US, Singapore, and Hong Kong, underscores the growing concern over capital expenditure (CAPEX) constraints and the global trade slowdown. The findings suggest that while some investors remain hopeful about the long-term growth prospects of China and India, many are increasingly wary that ongoing trade policy uncertainty could have an even more severe economic impact than the 2018-2019 trade war.

Trade tensions continue to be a primary concern for investors. The report highlights the introduction of new tariffs by the United States on Chinese goods, particularly targeting critical industries such as steel, aluminum, semiconductors, and automobiles. This escalation in trade barriers is expected to exacerbate already strained economic conditions in the region.

Morgan Stanley analysts caution that even the mere uncertainty of potential tariff increases can significantly delay corporate investment decisions. The report noted that unless tariffs are averted swiftly, the uncertainty itself will hurt the business cycle. This sentiment reflects broader concerns that businesses are hesitant to commit resources in such an unpredictable policy environment.

While there remains cautious optimism surrounding the economic potential of China and India, particularly in the long term, there is also significant apprehension about how global trade policies could affect overall growth.

However, investors in Singapore and Hong Kong have shown a slightly more optimistic outlook compared to their US counterparts. Both economies are seen as crucial global trade and financial hubs, but their reliance on international trade makes them particularly vulnerable to shifts in global economic policies and trade dynamics.

According to Morgan Stanley, Singapore and Hong Kong are poised to face heightened market volatility as they remain highly exposed to global trade fluctuations and policy changes. With the prospect of further tariff actions, both cities could experience increased market fluctuations, which may, in turn, affect business confidence and capital flows.

This uncertainty could hinder the growth prospects of these regions, even though both continue to serve as attractive destinations for investors looking for opportunities in specific sectors.

Despite the broader economic uncertainty, investors continue to show interest in selective sectors, including technology, infrastructure, and financial services. These sectors remain pivotal for investment opportunities, as they are seen as having strong potential to weather the turbulence in global trade.

However, the overall sentiment points to a cautious approach, with investors keeping a close watch on developments in trade policy and economic conditions.

As Asia navigates these emerging challenges, the region’s recovery will likely depend on how quickly policymakers can address trade tensions and restore business confidence, particularly in key markets like China, India, Singapore, and Hong Kong.