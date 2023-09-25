Singapore’s 4-day work week may not be for everyone

SINGAPORE: As the idea of a 4-day work week gains traction in Singapore, it’s clear that employees are searching for better work-life balance.

However, a 4-day work week may not be for everyone.

Experiences with 4-Day Work Week

Today Online shared the story of Ms Nabilah Awang, a busy working mother of two young children, ages two and one. Her experience with a 4.5-day workweek became possible thanks to her employer, a commodity price reporting agency. Sharing her concern about gaining work-life balance, she said: “I know it’s just some time in the day but those few hours really make a difference when you juggle work and caring for two children.”

While Ms Nabilah is happy with her 4.5-day work week, Mr Anand George and Aminurrashid Hasnordin weren’t satisfied with this arrangement.

Mr Anand, a dedicated partner at a law firm, shared that court deadlines don’t always align with a shorter work week, posing challenges. He shared his point of view: “Work from home also has its downsides, but I think it is more workable than a four-day workweek.”

Meanwhile, Mr Aminurrashid Hasnordin conducted a 10-month trial with fewer workdays. However, his team encountered difficulties and eventually reverted to the traditional 5-day work week.

Rising Interest and Concerns

Many employees in Singapore have shown interest in a 4-day work week, according to recent polls.

A survey by Reeracoen in June 2022 found that three in four respondents prefer a 4-day work week, even with longer daily hours. In a TODAY poll from the previous year, two-thirds of respondents aged 18 to 35 supported Singapore transitioning to a 4-day work week. Another survey by Milieu Insight the same year revealed that 37% of workers really wanted a 4-day work week, with 44% expressing interest but with some concerns.

However, Singaporeans fear urgent tasks spilling into non-working days, potential salary cuts, and the stress of longer work hours.

A recent poll by Milieu Insight in March and April found that eight in ten workers in Singapore support their companies participating in 4-day work week trials.

Insights from Experts and Redditors

Experts like Mr Gabriel Nam and Mr Samir Bedi have shared their perspectives on the complexities of implementing a 4-day workweek:

Mr Gabriel Nam, a partner at headhunter firm Page Executive, shared his perspective on the practical aspects of a 4-day work week. He pointed out that while a 4-day work week is popular in theory, practical considerations, such as costs and operational complexities, must be addressed.

Mr. Samir Bedi, a professional at the professional services firm EY, echoed these concerns, emphasizing the potential loss of productivity and the impact on business competitiveness.

Redditors also shared their take on Singapore’s 4-day work week.

User Minereon shared his experience in Europe, saying, “Just came back from couple of places in Europe. Reminded again that they work 8am – 4pm days. Friday knock off 1pm. The results speak for themselves – a much more sane life. Many options to unwind, have some me time and be with friends and family – which recharges you for the next day. THIS is the key.”

He added, “Singapore still stuck in industrial factory mode, always believing that more hours put in = more work done. Super outdated thinking for a so-called first world society.”

Redditor zchew had a different point of view; he noted, “It doesn’t tell the full story, though. In many countries, the productivity of the metropolitan areas often subsidise and support the lower productivity of the suburban and rural areas.”

He continued asking, “Are Singaporeans ready to make that tradeoff? Trying to maintain the current quality of life and yet reduce working hours is like trying to square a circle.”

One Redditor shared a more practical approach: “IMO businesses can maintain operations at 5 days work week but employees can still do a 4-day. Split the employees into 2 work group: one group is Monday-Thursday, the other Tuesday-Friday.”

Zidane0508 shared his sentiments about the normal working hours, “2 days weekends are barely enough to recharge. This is coming from a person with no children. Those with kids probably has it worse.”

As Singaporeans explore the idea of Singapore’s 4-day work week instead of 5, it’s evident that this has piqued interest and debate. While some believe it can improve work-life balance, industry-wise, it is still up for debate.